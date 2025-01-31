WWE's iconic Royal Rumble is back for its 38th year, and it's shaping up to be one for the books. Featuring an all-star roster including the likes of "The G.O.A.T." John Cena, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, CM Punk, and WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, 2025's Royal Rumble is guaranteed to be an exciting night for wrestling fans. The first major PLE of 2025 also marks the kickoff of "The Road to WrestleMania", which will culminate in WWE's biggest weekend of the year in April with WrestleMania 41.

The Royal Rumble has long been a staple of WWE since its inception in 1988. While there will be plenty of great matches for fans to feast their eyes upon, the main two matches fans of the PLE will (obviously) be the Men's and Women's Rumble matches, where 30 wrestlers (for a total of 60) will enter the ring one by one and will fight their way through an onslaught of opponents to be the last one standing. Whoever wins the Men's Rumble match will headline WrestleMania 41 alongside Champion Cody Rhodes, who they will square off with in a one-on-one title match that will determine the future of WWE.

The first Royal Rumble of the "Netflix era" is upon us, WWE Universe. Continue reading to find out where you can watch this historic event in wrestling history when it airs live this weekend.

Is the 'Royal Rumble' Streaming?

Image via WWE

Yes, the 2025 Royal Rumble is streaming exclusively on Peacock for US-based audiences, with the show beginning promptly at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday, February 1, 2025 (making this the first Rumble to not take place in the month of January). This may confuse some fans, considering the WWE has officially moved over to Netflix, but Peacock is still in the midst of their five-year contract with WWE to air all of their PLEs on their streaming platform.

The contract is set to expire in March 2026, but it is unclear whether WWE will renew their contract with Peacock or move PLEs to Netflix from that point forward, but it is likely to be the latter. But for those WWE fanatics who do not have a Peacock subscription, here is a handy pricing guide you can use to decide which plan is best for you.

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including WWE content. $7.99/month or $79.99/year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go. $13.99/month or $139.99/year

Can You Watch the 'Royal Rumble' Without Peacock?

Image via WWE

For American audiences, you will not be able to watch 2025's Royal Rumble without a Peacock subscription. However, for WWE fans outside the United States, the Royal Rumble will be airing live on Netflix, the new streaming home for all WWE content. This is due to WWE's aforementioned deal with Peacock, where all WWE PLEs will be streaming in the United States until at least March 2026.

Where Will the 'Royal Rumble' Take Place?

This year's Royal Rumble will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This marks the first time that Indiana has hosted WWE's annual live event, and only the second time that the city of Indianapolis has held a WWE PLE in a football stadium, with the first being WrestleMania 8 all the way back in 1992. This is a big deal for The Hoosier State, as they don't typically host a lot of WWE events outside the occasional Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown show.

What Matches Will Take Place at the 'Royal Rumble'?

2025's Royal Rumble not only has one of the biggest rosters of any WWE roster (possibly ever), but there will also be plenty of glorious matches to behold, from the Rumble matches to Tag Team and one-on-one affairs.

The first match of the night will likely be the Women's Royal Rumble, seeing as the Rumble matches tend to book-end the show each year. The Women's Rumble will feature some of the biggest names in women's wrestling, including Bayley, Nia Jax, Lyra Valkyria, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Raquel Rodriguez. These are just some of the names confirmed for the Rumble, with many contestants set to be a surprise for fans to discover once the Rumble has begun. Whoever wins the Women's Rumble will then have a shot at challenging Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a title match.

Between the Women's and Men's Rumble matches there will be two other matches. The first of which will likely be #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) in a Two Out of Three Tag Team match, with the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line.

The second match between the two Rumble matches will be the epic showdown of Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder match. The WWE Championship will be on the line, so if Cody Rhodes doesn't manage to retain, that will make Kevin Owens the new Undisputed WWE Champion (although, let's be real, Cody is retaining). But while the outcome of the match may be predictable, that won't stop this from being a true spectacle, featuring two of the WWEs best wrestlers going toe-to-toe.

The final match of the night will be the main event of the Royal Rumble PLE, the Men's Rumble match. A few of the names confirmed to be in the Men's Rumble are that of John Cena, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, former WWE Champion Roman Reigns, CM Punk, LA Knight, Monday Night Raw newcomer Penta, and "Main Event" Jey Uso, just to name a few.

Which WWE Icons Could Appear at the 'Royal Rumble'?

Image via WWE

WWE fans have also been speculating about many other possible WWE icons who could potentially appear at the Rumble, with many hoping for an appearance from "The Final Boss", aka The Rock, after he appeared on Monday Night Raw's Netflix debut. Other potential entrants being floated around by fans include Goldberg, AJ Styles, Omos, and even Jeff Hardy.

On the Women's side of things, many have predicted the return of former Women's World Champion, Becky Lynch, who some have even predicted will win the Rumble, should she appear. Alongside The Man, other possible entrants for the Women's Rumble include Asuka, Kairi Sane, Trish Stratus, Cora Jade, and Nikki Bella. While many of these potential contestants are certainly long shots, it's always fun to guess which of your favorites will show their faces, even if it ultimately ends in some minor disappointment.

Netflix and WWE have promised the biggest Royal Rumble of all time, and it doesn't look like they will disappoint in the slightest.