In 2001, Wes Anderson released one of his greatest pieces, The Royal Tenenbaums. The film represents something interesting in storytelling, something you don’t find often: a piece that gets better with every watch. The question then arises - why? What does Wes Anderson do here that gives so much value to every additional watch?

Loosely speaking, The Royal Tenenbaums tells the story of a broken family. Royal Tenenbaum (Gene Hackman), the father of the family, is isolated. He hasn’t spoken to anyone in the family in three years. Etheline Tenenbaum, (Anjelica Huston), the mother, is connected yet still unfamiliar with her three children: Chas (Ben Stiller), Richie (Luke Wilson), and Margot (Gwyneth Paltrow). Chas is the oldest and the most obviously angered with their father. Richie, the only one with a connection to Royal, seems the happiest though still holds a lot of hurt. Margot, the adopted sibling, is the most disconnected. She shrouds her life in mystery holding all her feelings and life from the rest of the family and anyone in her life, including her husband (Bill Murray).

The easiest answer to why the film continues to be watchable after five or six viewings is its Andersonisms. Wes Anderson represents a true artist of film; every scene is crafted with such detail and love. From the framing of every scene to each line of dialogue, the film drips with care. Every frame is like a painting, constructed with the utmost attention paid to both visual appeal and meaning. From the shot of pure chaos at the tragic end to Etheline’s wedding with her accountant, Henry Sherman (Danny Glover). From the opening shot of each of the Tenebaum children isolated on different floors of the house to the moment when the three children stare directly at Royal as he says his marriage is ending: Everything is so layered with attention that on every watch you can find a new scene, a new shot even, to be obsessed with. This, while important, only seems to preserve the film. It preserves the value between watches, but it doesn’t seem to explain how the film creates added value with every viewing.

The next logical place to look is the entertainment value. Each and every actor delivers the performance of a lifetime. They bring the dry humor of the script to life with beautiful delivery. On every watch, the droll comedy remains just as powerful because it permanently catches you off guard. Every time Richie says “I wrote a suicide note after I gained consciousness” suggesting the absurd idea that he wrote it after being saved gets a chuckle. Every time Chas asks, “is it dark?” and Richie responds “Of course it’s dark, it’s a suicide note,” laughter can’t be held back. Every time Royal says “[Pogoda] saved my life” and immediately follows it with “he’s the one who stabbed me,” one can’t help but laugh at the sheer ridiculousness in their dark chaotic lives. Once again though, the dark comedy, hilarious as it may be, serves only to preserve the experience of your first watch. It still fails to explain how the film gets only more fascinating, more attractive, and more powerful with every viewing.

One aspect of the film which changes with every watch is the meaning you come away making. At its core, The Royal Tenenbaums is an absurd film. Not absurd in the sense of random. Each action a character takes is understandable, it makes sense – yet it’s not predictable. It’s absurd in the sense that it lacks obvious meaning. The art in The Royal Tenenbaums is much deeper than the story or the framing or set design. The art is in exactly the opposite: The things we don’t see, the things the characters don’t say.

Margot spends much of her life hiding from other people. She’s been a smoker since the age of 12, twenty-two years prior to the film’s beginning. Not once are you prompted to ask "Why does she smoke?" but instead "Why does she try so hard to keep her smoking hidden?" It seems illogical, yet still not out of character. Chas clearly does not feel fondly about his family, especially his father. Yet when the movie opens, he willingly brings his two sons to move back in with his mother. His reasoning is that “it's not safe” in his apartment, he needs new sprinklers and a fire system to keep his children safe. Yet when Etheline says that they don’t have sprinklers in their home either his response is simply “we’ll have to do something about it." Chas (as well as the others) holds close to his chest the true reason for his actions, at times it even seems like the characters themselves don’t know why they make the decisions they do. But with every watch, we, the audience, fill in those blanks for them in a different way.

This is what makes the movie timeless, what makes it evergreen. On each watch, depending on where your life is at that moment, you impose onto the various blank spaces your own interpretation of why they do the things they do. With each viewing, not only do you re-ascribe these values, but you actually carry forward and build upon them. Every time you watch the film is a new chance to superimpose yourself onto a character, to understand them differently. Much like how your perception of real people in your life is always changing - as you reinterpret the things they don’t say, the things they don’t do, the parts of their life they don’t let you in on - you do the same with the Tenenbaums.

Often in emotional and dramatic stories there comes a scene where everything is laid on the table. Where a character bursts in frustration with everything they’ve been holding in as if they’re some sort of Shakespearean character delivering a monologue of their deepest thoughts to the audience. And it's usually pretty satisfying for us. It's not often that real people do this and when they do, very rarely is it truly the whole story. What’s behind a person’s actions is always changing, always developing, and always reconceptualized in their own head both at the moment and retroactively. In a sense, we find catharsis in the ability of a piece of media to pinpoint decisions we relate to, like a therapist explaining back to us why we feel and do the things we do. The result is that the characters are etched in stone, and their feelings are anchored in that moment of expulsion. The Royal Tenenbaums never gives you that.

Never once do the characters explode into some explanation, their ideas are never laid out for us but always allusive. The result is perhaps it's not a cathartic piece but a moving piece. One that keeps you perpetually in motion. It's by not etching the characters in stone that they become timeless, that they only get better with each interpretation because as we change as people, so too do the characters. Even as the film ends, the storylines are resolved but no conclusions are found. No explicit lessons are learned. How the characters are going to change moving forward (or even if they will) is not answered. All we’re left with is our understanding of them as we see it. In that way, the film creates almost a canvas for you to make your own meaning, thus in each subsequent viewing the meaning you create only becomes deeper and more nuanced. More compelling. More powerful – but never complete.

