"What a gag-worthy gathering of glamazons," indeed. Not long after Canada vs the World 2 premiered just last month (and shortly after Angeria Paris VanMicheals won RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9), another All Stars will arrive this August. Bringing in 12 drag queens from different parts of the world, the first trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars promises to feature "the fiercest drag" from cultures around the world and "earth-shattering stakes," complete with a new runway and an all-star cast of guest judges.

Set to premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, August 16, the 12 international superstars representing their home countries will compete for a $200,000 grand prize and a spot in the "International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame." Resident judge Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims will join RuPaul on the panel each week. They will be accompanied by a weekly guest judge, including Adriana Lima, Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo, Danna Paola, Dianne Brill, Graham Norton, Jasmine Tookes, Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo, and Matt Rogers. Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and fan-favorite Ts Madison will also serve as one of the guest judges.

Who Is Competing on ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’?