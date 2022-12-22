The landscape of the 2022 award season has already featured something incredibly surprising but even more so exciting: the surge of accolades for RRR. The idea of an action movie with so much pronounced violence and sweeping tonal shifts (which range from preposterous action to terrific poignancy) scoring a lot of Best Director and Best Picture recognition is immensely exciting and seems to be paving the way for RRR to maybe (just maybe) show up at the Academy Awards. Seeing this S.S. Rajamouli directorial effort be ceebrated at the Oscars would be an incredible feat, especially given that RRR hails from India, a country that has not been properly recognized at this ceremony up to this point. Oscar victories for RRR wouldn’t just be exciting for that movie and its fanbase, but also for taking a step towards correcting how often Indian cinema is ignored on the global pop culture stage.

Indian Cinema Has Been Here Since the Beginning

The country of India has been producing motion pictures for well over a century now. Hiralal Sen is now largely credited as the first filmmaker in this country. He not only filmed slices of reality such as political rallies (much like the Lumière Brothers filmed "people leaving the factory" as early cinema) but he also used groundbreaking camerawork techniques in his process. Sen was engaging in his filmmaking exploits all the way back in 1904, in the same era that George Melies and Alice Guy-Blaché were also revolutionizing this nascent artform. He wouldn’t be the only notable filmmaker in the country for long, as artists like Dadasaheb Phalke would expand the boundaries of the country’s cinematic language further in the 1910s while Raghupathi Venkayya spurred the creation of Telugu filmmaking in the same decade.

Basically, cinema hailing from India has existed since the dawn of the artform itself. Tragically, this enduring quality has not ensured that movies from India have garnered the same respect from American awards shows and institutions as moviemaking from other countries. All the way back in 1938, at the 11th Academy Awards ceremony, the French movie Grand Illusion scored a Best Picture nomination, making history as the first foreign-language title to score a nod in this prestigious category. Since then, French movies have been nominated a staggering 40 times in the Best International Feature category at the Academy Awards while a similarly dense 32 Italian features have been nominated in the same category.

The Erasure of Indian Cinema at the Academy Awards

By contrast, India, despite producing movies for either just as long or nearly longer than territories like France and Italy, has only been nominated in the Best International Feature Film category three times in the category’s lengthy history. These three titles, Mother India, Salaam Bombay!, and Lagaan, are the only instance of Indian cinema getting any sort of recognition from the Academy Awards. The absence of prolific accolades towards homegrown filmmakers from this territory is reinforced by a pair of films technically set in India that have won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Gandhi, and Slumdog Millionaire. While taking place in this country and, in the latter film’s case, featuring an entire cast of Indian performers, both movies are directed by white British men.

Let’s not mince words here, the only features connected to India that the Academy Awards have seen fit to recognize up to this point are ones helmed by outsider eyes and either largely or entirely eschew native languages to India in favor of English-speaking performances. This isn’t to say that the directors of these movies, Richard Attenborough and Danny Boyle, or that anyone who likes these features is innately bad. But it is discouraging that, to date, the only time the voters at the Oscars have seen fit to include cinema related to the country of India in its most prestigious category has been with material that is not homegrown filmmaking. It has to be material made by and for Western eyes.

This is especially egregious given the enormous nature of the Indian film industry itself. In 2019, over 1400 new releases were created in this country across various languages. Additionally, there are so many different pockets of cinema being produced for different languages and aesthetic tastes throughout India. While Western moviegoers may be most familiar with Bollywood among Indian film industries, the country's cinema also includes "Tollywood," a term for cinema told in the Telegu language, as well as cinema based in South India (known as "Sandalwood") or features produced in the Gujarati language (known as "Gollywood"), among many others.

With so many different types and scales being offered in movies across the wildly varying parts of India, not to mention the sheer number of films this country has produced, it's staggering to consider that none of this country’s titles have been able to crack an Academy Award category beyond the International Feature Film terrain.

The Larger Context for India’s Lack of Oscars Presence

Part of the struggles of Indian cinema to garner major respect from the Academy Awards is the ceremony's checkered past with recognizing foreign-language cinema beyond just the Best International Feature category. Across 94 ceremonies, only 14 titles told largely in non-English languages have scored Best Picture nominations and one of those (Letters from Iwo Jima) required the presence of major American director Clint Eastwood to help get it on the ceremony's radar. All countries where English is not the first language struggle to get into the Best Picture category, with even France only having a fleeting presence here. However, countries with largely non-white populations like India have an especially difficult time getting on the radars of award-season voters.

There's also the larger problem of how American pop culture tends to view India and its culture. Charukesi Ramadurai for BBC in 2021 highlighted how American media often incorporates or references Indian people either just for punchlines (like Apu on The Simpsons) or to create an "exotic otherness" that white characters can navigate in features like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom or Eat Pray Love. Constant jokes in Western media about how “weird” films hailing from India only further stigmatized this country’s cinema. All those pop culture representations build up over time and help solidify the idea of the entire country of India and its inhabitants as being too “alien” and not worth seeing as flesh and blood people - which brings us to RRR.

Not Your Classic Indian Film

No one film can or should be expected to combat decades of pop culture toxicity. If RRR, fingers crossed, can even just manage to show up in categories beyond Best International Feature (a place it, ironically, can’t show up in since India chose to not submit it for consideration in this category), that doesn’t mean that all the adverse side-effects of either the erasure of India’s cinema at the Academy Awards or demeaning pop culture stereotypes of India will be wiped off the map. But it would be an incredibly exciting victory that would redefine the kinds of films that get recognized at the Academy Awards.

What’d be especially exciting about the idea of RRR getting Academy Awards attention is how it isn’t what Western viewers think immediately an “Indian” film looks like. For one thing, it doesn’t hail from Bollywood, this is a Tollywood feature. Because of that, RRR is a feature largely spoken through the Telegu language, a sharp contrast to other Indian features that have caught on in the United States, like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and 3 Idiots, which were told in Hindi. The longstanding truth that India has so many different types of cinematic storytelling would finally get reinforced in a big way on the American stage if RRR scored some prolific Oscar nominations.

'RRR' Is Nothing Like the Indian Films the Oscars Have Recognized Before

Plus, RRR is so unabashedly not like Gandhi or Slumdog Millionaire in trying to make itself palatable exclusively to Western eyes. This is a movie about taking very active and violent stances against colonialism while the iconic musical set piece “Naatu Naatu” is all about our two lead characters bringing their fancy footwork and native language to a party hosted by rich white British people. The same eyes that captured previous Oscar-friendly takes on the country of India are now the ones getting mocked and brutalized in RRR. Even better, its willingness to embrace maximalist spectacle and unabashed moments of sentimental bonding (the bond between the two lead characters is just so moving and gives the movie such heart), all without a snarky joke in sight, isn’t what Western audiences expect when it comes to big blockbuster entertainment. That’s a good thing. RRR is making waves in other countries not by diluting its unique creative sensibilities, but by embracing them.

RRR's Award Season Is Already Looking Prosperous

Already, RRR has made incredible moves in the award-season landscape. Director S.S. Rajamouli scored the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle award, while he served as the runner-up for the same award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. RRR also scored a place on the National Board of Review’s Top Ten Movies of 2022 list, an impressive achievement given that the organization has only recognized four other foreign-language titles on its annual Top Ten list since 2005. Additionally, it has earned a place among the Best Picture nominees at the Critics’ Choice Awards, an especially interesting achievement since past foreign-language Best Picture Oscar nominees like Amour and Drive My Car did not crack the Best Picture field at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

These remarkable feats would seem to bode well for the chances of RRR making incredible history in terms of what nominations it receives at the 95th Academy Awards. However, even if it fails to crack categories like Best Director or Best Picture, the artistic glories of RRR would still be just as impressive. Even more urgently, the conversation surrounding RRR’s award season chances should inspire more people to embrace the endless array of options available in the various film industries of India. This country has been a formidable part of the cinematic landscape for over 100 years now and the lack of Oscar recognition for its achievements is just one of the many ways the wider world has failed to be cognizant of those accomplishments. The award-season victories of RRR should be seen as just the start of correcting those failures.

The Oscars nominations will be announced on January 24th, 2023.