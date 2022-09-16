If you’re not living under a rock then you must have heard about or seen the new cinematic sensation RRR. Made by SS Rajamouli starring Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr (better known as Jr NTR) the movie became an instant hit on its debut on Netflix surpassing any other Indian movie that was made before it which even surprised the filmmaker himself. Now the movie is also garnering Oscar buzz with its talent being among the predictions. In a recent appearance at Toronto International Film Festival Rajamouli spoke about the influence of Indian epics Mahabharata and Ramayana on his movie and the growing influence of Telugu films.

India is truly a diverse land, comprising 22 recognized languages, and so is its cinema. While a majority of the audience understands what the North Indian Cinema industry aka Bollywood is (Read: Shah Rukh Khan) RRR has broadened their understanding of the presence of cinema in other Indian languages. For example, South India has four dominant languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the individual film industries are known as Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood, and Mollywood, respectively. To give it a perspective, when Chris Evans refers to Dhanush as “my Tamil friend,” in The Gray Man it's not the same as RRR’s region or language. However, the common thread between North and South India is the epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata, the stories everyone grows up on. Rajamouli tells,

India had this rich history of storytelling it has this penchant for telling everything in a story, even the deepest philosophies they tell in story forms. So, our biggest treasures are Mahabharata and the Ramayana and I grew up on and of all the languages (films) that are made in the country, Telugu films made more of these epics.

The director further reveals that he liked the epics “because they had so much action and drama.” Which was his main point of attraction, so while making his movies he thought “If we can take the same… not the same story as it is but take the essence of what we had on these epics and translate it on the screen then Telugu films needn’t just be for Telugu-speaking people. It can grow beyond that."

And it certainly shows in Rajamouli’s work RRR has epic action sequences, dance numbers as well as the influence of Indian epics, not only in plot points and character names but in its overall storytelling. He tells that’s how he started making his movies and “slowly it came to Bahubali, and it crossed the border.” The 2015 two-part film featuring Prabhas in the titular role was appreciated for its high-octave action, great CGI, and emotional tale at its core. The director tells that it is only after Bahubali’s success that “people started noticing, ok, India is just not about Bollywood there are some other industries as well and particularly about my field which is Telugu Film Industry."

RRR is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out Rajamouli's comments below: