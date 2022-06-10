An unrelenting ride of a film that makes blockbusters such as Top Gun: Maverick look like child’s play and leaves whatever is happening in Jurassic World Dominion in its dust, S.S. Rajamouli’s action musical epic RRR is what cinema can only hope to aspire to. It is an experience that provides a shock to the system and overwhelms all the senses, more than earning the reputation it has developed over the last few months since its release back in March. If you can imagine an epic journey that packs the bromance and action of John Wick while dialing it up by about a thousand percent, then you have some idea of what this film is like. Even as it runs over three hours, it all flies by with a persistent focus on scale and excitement that never lets up. From the precise presentation to the engaging epic story, it all comes together to create a summer blockbuster that puts everything else to shame. Ethan Hunt wishes he could go as hard as the legendary Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Played to perfection by N.T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, the film is set in 1920s colonial India where it follows the historical figures as they form a fictional friendship. They first meet in a triumphant early scene when they must come together to rescue a boy from a flaming train crash. Using their wits and superhuman strength, it is a sequence that sets the stage for a story that only gets increasingly more spectacular. This is also the moment when the title first drops at nearly 40 minutes in as the duo lock arms, always a bold move that ensures you’re in for something special. The acronym stands for Rise, Roar, Revolt in English, and it could not be a more perfect encapsulation of the ride the film takes us on. There is no recent summer blockbuster that created such everlasting joy as I was watching it, a testament to the power of its fast-moving flair built around friendship. It is one of the rare films that you feel like you can actually recommend to literally anyone as it truly has something of everything.

Image via Pen Studios

If you have any lingering skepticism this is hyperbole, I can assure you that it is not. While it is understandable to have some doubt when something gets such breathless praise so as not to be disappointed when you actually see it, the film itself melts that all away in an instant. If anything, all of the adoration sells it short in just how comprehensively visionary it is. It, quite frankly, has everything you could want from an action film like this and then some. You can see a courageous man roar in the face of a terrifying tiger while using his brute strength to capture it in a net, people leap through the air with ease as if they are almost flying, and the most intense dance-off you’ve ever seen. If you think this is an exaggeration, then you have no idea just how long these characters will furiously and ferociously dance for. It is entertainment of the highest order, getting you to root for them with a permanent smile etched on your face as you witness their skills on the dance floor. It is a wondrous moment among oh so many.

It is this unrelenting desire and love for the extreme that makes it such a cut above any other film of its kind. The closest reference point that can be conjured up is to an iconic work like Mad Max: Fury Road though even that feels like it can only scratch the surface of all that RRR manages to achieve. In addition to having everything from the aforementioned animals to incredible fight sequences, it just completely leaps off the screen as it keeps reaching new heights with scene after scene. It is unrelentingly ludicrous while still finding a precision in its construction that never lets up. It is an edge-of-your-seat experience that most summer action blockbusters could only dream of achieving and most never do. From its ridiculous stunt work to its dedicated direction, it is one of the most bonkers experiences you'll ever have in seeing a film. While this is no surprise considering just how much director Rajamouli pushes himself as a filmmaker with each new work, it still feels like he has tapped into something really special here. That only makes the word-of-mouth interest in this most recent release all the more exciting as it has driven a resurgence of interest and appreciation for his craft. He has made what a summer blockbuster can and should be, defying any rules about what is possible with ease. It is a magical journey, an action thrill ride, and a charming story of two bros that raises the bar for what can be achieved when it comes to cinema of this kind. It is truly one-of-a-kind.

It is enduringly inventive and imaginative without ever losing the emotional core of the characters undertaking an unlikely anti-colonial rescue operation. It is a film that sings with a clarity that continues to leave you awestruck. Even when there is often a lot of narrative foundation to establish, this all pays off incredibly well. There is betrayal and brutality, giving everything grounded stakes even as it takes to the sky whenever it can. It makes use of every tool in its filmmaking toolbox to remarkable effect with an expansive score, a litany of well-timed slow-motion shots, expertly framed action spectacle, and special effects so ridiculous they make up for any moments you see through them. It is indulgent though in a way that becomes illuminating in how vibrant it is. Every moment of the film leaves you feeling the vibrations of its joyous and bloody beating heart. It is the cinematic equivalent of a supernova, exploding outward in all directions until nothing is left untouched by its all-consuming fire. The biggest risk in watching the film? It is certain to make all future blockbusters pale in comparison to its adventurous and ambitious creation of pure action cinema that is without any competition. It pushes the form forward unlike any films have before or likely ever will.