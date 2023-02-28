S S Rajamouli's RRR has undoubtedly made a roar on the global stage with its unapologetically harmonious marriage of powerhouse action sequences and fearless fantasy. The film chronicles the story of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) on their journey to battle British colonizers in a pre-independent India. To kick things up a notch, the narrative of the two real-life revolutionaries is elevated with an epic fantasy twist. Despite making such a splash worldwide, the most surprising thing about the Indian epic is that it was only nominated for one Academy Award despite its audacious stunt choreography. The one nomination it did earn was Best Song for its hit track "Naatu Naatu," which is now set to be performed at this year's Oscars ceremony.

The song, which was composed by M. M. Keeravaani and written by Chandrabose, will be showcased by original singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The video for the vibrant track, which has become something of an anthem for the film, sees the two protagonists erupt into a series of electric dance steps that were curated by choreographer Prem Rakshith. Unsurprisingly, the spectacle has earned over 122 million views on YouTube alone.

“Naatu Naatu” will be competing against a reel of leading Hollywood soundtracks including “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once and “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman.

Image via Variance Films and Sarigama Cinemas

RELATED: 'RRR' Proves We Need an Oscar for Best Stunts

Despite the acknowledgment, the Oscars has come under fire for excluding RRR from the Best Picture and Best Director categories. This is largely because the film not only pushed the boat out from an action perspective but seamlessly interweaves universally applicable themes. These include the core concepts of eternal good versus evil, sacrifice, true camaraderie and rebellion in the name of the greater good. Naturally, the snubs have roused questions over deeper attitudes towards inclusivity at the awards given that an Indian project which has earned global critical and audience acclaim has essentially been sidelined.

Whilst awards are always a symbol of success, they do little in speaking to the impact of a film such as RRR. Having pulled in nearly $160M worldwide and an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes' audience score meter, it's evident the film has made its stamp. At the very least, RRR has made massive strides to shatter the glass ceiling for the next international venture to take the world by storm.

The 95th Academy Awards take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Until then, you can watch the video for "Naatu Naatu" below.