Perhaps no other film made as much of an impact in 2022 than S S Rajamouli's RRR. With its combination of intense action sequences, dance sequences, and anything-goes mentality it was a major cultural phenomenon, rivaled only by Everything Everywhere All At Once. So when the film entered the Academy Awards conversation, hopes were high. However, RRR has only scored one nomintation for Best Song with "Naatu Naatu". And while it's a good song, the music isn't what drew audiences to RRR - it's the action. This slight once again proves that the Oscars need to evolve, and the first step is introducing a new category for stuntwork.

RRR's Biggest Draw Is Its Action

It's often said that some movies need to be seen to be believed — and that is definitely the case with RRR. Though the film is based in part on real life figures, including Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), it takes some wild turns during its runtime. Case in point: After Bheem sets a truck full of wild animals against the British, Raju faces off against a wild tiger — and socks it in the face with a flaming jet engine. And that's not even the wildest thing that happens in the film!

This level of commitment could not have been possible without a dedicated team of stuntmen and choreographers behind the scenes, and it's past time for their work to be recognized. It takes time to set up scenes like the Tiger Punch: both Charan and his stunt double had to rehearse the scene to make sure it was perfect. Then the stunt team has to make sure everything from the wires used to simulate Raju's superhuman leap are in place to the staging so that the scene goes off without a hitch. A movie doesn't come to life without the help of multiple people, and that includes the stunt team.

The Oscars' Reluctance to Have a Stunts Category Is Baffling

Given the long, long history of the Academy Awards, the fact that there is no proper category for stunts is baffling for a number of reasons. First is the fact that stunts, much like cinematography and editing, are a technical element of filmmaking. Why reward one, but exclude the others? Secondly is the way that the Oscars have attempted to evolve to catch up with pop culture. The Best Picture list was expanded from eight to 10 nominees in the wake of The Dark Knight, and last year brought the profoundly underwhelming Most Cheer Worthy Moment, which proves that the Internet cannot be trusted with power. If the Academy's ruling body is this desperate for ratings, they ought to throw the audience a bone and add an award that many have been clamoring for.

Action Movies Have a Bigger Presence in Hollywood and at the Oscars

But perhaps the biggest argument for a Stunts Award is the number of action films that have made a splash in Hollywood. Film franchises like The Fast and the Furious, John Wick, and Mission: Impossible have shown off death defying stunts that rival RRR, and will continue to do so with new installments slated for release this year. Even the Oscars seems to recognize the popularity of action films. Both Mad Max: Fury Road and The Matrix have nabbed Oscars, among others. And the film boasting the most nominations this year — Everything Everywhere All At Once — features some stellar action courtesy of Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. And judging from the reaction to that film, as well as RRR, the Academy is running out of excuses not to have a Stunts Award.

