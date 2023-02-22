It's time for an #encoRRRe of S.S. Rajamouli's global smash hit film RRR. Starting on March 3, the original Telugu version of the action-adventure epic will be roaring through theaters in the U.S. once again as part of a Fan CelebRRRation courtesy of Variance Films, Beyond Fest, American Cinematheque, Potentate, and Sarigama Cinemas. Before heading out to the rest of the states, it all kicks off on March 1 with a special screening touted as the world's largest showing of RRR taking place at The Theater at Ace Hotel with special appearances by Rajamouli, the film's composer M.M. Keeravaani, superstar Ram Charan, and other special guests to be announced.

The celebration marks an unprecedented third return to the theaters for RRR in less than a year since its release. Previously, Variance Films, Sarigama Cinemas, and Potentate had teamed for what was originally planned as a "last chance" event to see the film before it exited theaters for good on June 1. Variance and Sarigama will be responsible this time around for getting the film into over 200 theaters across the country, ranging from the massive megaplexes in big cities to the smaller arthouse cinemas.

RRR is certainly deserving of a third run in theaters. Up and down the film industry, critics and fans alike are praising the Telugu flick as peak cinema, full of catchy songs, bombastic action sequences, and enough heart to keep viewers glued to the tale of two tight-knit Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Charan respectively. Even legendary director Steven Spielberg was over the moon about the film. The Fan CelebRRRation will also act as a sort of awards season victory lap for the film. While the film was arguably snubbed from a number of awards conversations including Best Picture, it'll have one shot at Oscar gold thanks to the infectious "Naatu Naatu" from Keeravaani. That's without considering the slew of other accolades under its belt, including two Critics Choice awards and a Golden Globe among many more local awards.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'RRR' Proves We Need an Oscar for Best Stunts

Beyond Fest co-founder Christian Parks was excited to give fans a new opportunity to experience the Telugu epic, saying in an official statement:

"Since our first screening of RRR over eight months ago, we’ve watched Rajamouli’s epic shatter cultural barriers and grow to become an all-out global phenomenon. Being able to give the film its biggest-ever screening in the original United Artists Theatre - one of the founding destinations of theatrical storytelling - is supremely poetic and the perfect venue to celebrate this modern masterpiece."

What Is Rajamouli's RRR All About?

RRR is Rajamouli's imagining of what could've happened if the famed revolutionaries Bheem and Raju met in their lifetimes. The result is a bombastic buddy actioner that sees the two form a tight bond as they plan to oppose the ruling British Raj in 1920, all while initially unaware of each other's opposing identities. The revolutionary battle of these two heroes isn't over either as Rajamouli has a sequel in development with screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad on board to help bring it to life.

The one-night-only screening of RRR will begin at 7:30 p.m. on March 1 at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles with the film roaring through the rest of the country starting March 3. Tickets for the massive screening go on sale on Thursday, February 23 at 12 p.m. PT. Before the film returns to theaters everywhere, check out the trailer below.