RRR became a worldwide success, receiving multiple rounds of renewed attention in the short time since its release. Many fans consider it the wildest action film they have seen, though those more familiar with the over-the-top theatrics of Indian cinema might not find its action to be that shocking. Still, the story is authentic and engaging, which makes the stakes during the action scenes all the better. Besides looking awesome, the physics-defying fight scenes also help contribute to the epic proportions of RRR's plot, a story based on two of India's most famous epics: the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. The story is also a historical fiction based on two revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. In the film, we see the parallels between the major plot points and symbolism used by RRR and the religious epics.

The Parallels Between RRR, the Ramayana, and the Mahabharata

The two main characters are likened to deities. Rama Raju, played by Ram Charan, is modeled after the deity Rama—the protagonist of the Ramayana. In RRR, Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR, is almost an amalgamation of both Hanuman and Bhima, which will make more sense with a better understanding of the source material. Bhima and Hanuman are brothers and children of Vayu, though Hanuman is the one of the two that ever met Rama in any myths. In the Ramayana, Hanuman helps Rama defeat Ravana, strongly paralleling Bheem helping Rama defeat Scott in RRR. Bhima is an all-around badass that appears throughout the Mahabharata, being one of the Pandavas.

The historic Alluri Raju is depicted as Rama in many sculptures and other works of art, so RRR is almost carrying on this storytelling tradition. Raju was a warrior who fought against British colonial rule, so naturally, he is compared to one of the fiercest fighters in literature. Rama is always depicted with his bow and arrow, and the Ramayana starts with him wielding an impossibly heavy bow to win Sita's hand in marriage. Much like Raju of RRR, Rama is forced into exile. Rama does not have any enemies when going into exile but merely wants to carry out his father's wishes and return home. Raju's exile is notably different since he is going into the belly of enemy territory to retrieve weapons for his village. That said, he is still adhering to his father's words and hoping to return home to his love, who also happens to be named Sita as a clear reference to the Ramayana.

In the Ramayana, Sita gets abducted by Ravana near the end of Rama's exile, and he becomes determined to defeat the king of Lanka. Hanuman is the one that helps Rama discover where Sita was abducted to. This is much like how meeting Bheem changes Raju's path in RRR. He becomes determined to save Malli and defeat Governor Scott, who can be seen as a stand-in for the demon king Ravana. If it seems confusing that Malli's kidnapping represents Sita's when Sita is a character too, it might just be an effect of trying to make an original story that draws heavily on two other stories. Not to mention, it makes a great inversion of the original myth when Sita helps to save Raju from the clutches of the evil empire.

Komaram Bheem is a slightly more complex case, as he is at times Hanuman and at others Bhima. To start, his parallels to Hanuman are many. Hanuman is the first to make contact with the kidnapped Sita in the Ramayana and lets her know Rama is on his way to save her by delivering his ring to her. This is like Bheem sneaking the bracelet to Malli through Jenny. Jenny is another interesting character, as she is the niece to Governor Scott but helps with his downfall like Ravana's brother Vibhishana, who helps Rama take down the demon king. In the Ramayana, Hanuman sets fire to Ravana's palace as a warning, and he also rescues Rama from his underground imprisonment by the demon Ahiravan, who was working on orders from Ravana. In RRR, Bheem sets fire to the palace multiple times, the last one being fairly explosive, and he rescues Raju from solitary confinement in a hole. Hanuman also carries Rama, along with his brother, on his shoulders, which we get treated to in an awesome fight scene with Raju sitting atop Bheem (did anyone else think of the Ratatouille parody from Everything Everywhere All At Once?).

The parallels to the Pandava Bhima from the Mahabharata are also many. Bhima is considered strong, even for a deity. He is the son of Vayu and able to beat Indra in fights. We know Bheem has inhuman strength, too — at the start of the film, he wrestles a half-ton tiger, and near the end, he swings a motorcycle around like a mace. Not to mention, Bhima uses a mace to defeat the mighty Duryodhana, and he traps an enemy of the Pandavas in a burning building. RRR wraps these two feats into one when Bheem swings the motorcycle into the Governor's palace, destroying the enemy by triggering a massive explosion. When Bheem is in disguise as Akhtar, Raju also spots him eating with his left hand. While Bhima is not ambidextrous, his brother Arjuna is, and it is meant to signify great strength.

RRR's Epic Battle and Their Historical Counterparts

The scale of RRR also places it alongside the two ancient Sanskrit epics. Both culminate in massive battles in which the heroes and villains go against what is believed possible to overcome their enemies. Likewise, a major theme that both Sanskrit stories share with RRR is the ambiguous nature of good and evil. In the Mahabharata, the Pandavas are fighting with Duryodhana and the Kauravas, their cousins. Arjuna seeks guidance from his friend Krishna, since he feels conflicted about fighting his family. We see this theme present in Raju's conflicted feelings about putting his village before the seemingly good people he ends up betraying. We are also shown that not everything exists in extremes through heroes from the British side, like Jenny, which parallels the good within Ravana's ranks. Another major theme that is extremely present is that of fraternal bonds. The Ramayana is largely about the friendship between Rama and Hanuman, while the Mahabharata is the same as that of Arjuna and Krishna. Another interesting parallel between the characters of Raju and Bheem and Rama Bhima is that neither the historical figures nor the deities have met in any records or myths.

RRR is about a striking friendship between Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The account in RRR draws from incredible sources, all of which makes it unsurprising that this film is an intense and captivating story.