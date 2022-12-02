Director S.S. Rajamouli is busy taking his Indian Telugu language blockbuster RRR on the campaign trail ahead of the awards season. He recently spent some time promoting it in the U.K. and spoke to Screen about the film’s show-stopping pre-interval set-piece, in which the character Bheem unleashes a zoo full of animals on villainous British colonizers.

The sequence sets up the action-packed second half of the film, in which the two protagonists played by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan discover each other’s true identities, and eventually join forces to accomplish their individual and shared goals. Set in pre-independence India of the 1920s, RRR is a fictional account of two real-life freedom fighters named Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, whose paths never actually crossed. But this gave Rajamouli an opportunity to fill in the gaps and come up with a story that honored not just the two of them, but India’s freedom struggle as a whole. The film has broken box office records in its home country, and has become something of a cult hit among American audiences.

Rajamouli, meanwhile, is being courted by just about everybody as he basks in the appreciation for his unique style of filmmaking. Describing the pre-interval stretch as “the most challenging sequence” in the film, Rajamouli said that it took over 40 nights to shoot, involved nearly 2,000 extras, and “was a logistical nightmare.”

Image via Pen Studio

Rajamouli centered the scene on the two protagonists’ feelings of betrayal, when they discover that they cannot be friends with each other anymore. It’s a payoff that Rajamouli had been building towards throughout the movie's first half, but he said that the most difficult element to get right in it was the CGI.

The scene involves numerous computer-generated animals, who are let loose at a party where the key antagonists are all gathered for an evening of celebrations. The animals were created digitally prior to the shoot, which meant that the filmmakers could composite the CGI creatures into live-action shots as they went along. In Rajamouli’s words:

“We grossly underestimate the speed of an animal. A tiger runs at 50km per hour and is a 10-foot-long animal, so it’s very difficult to move the camera at the speed it travels. We placed LED lights on the ground that would flash to trace the movement of the tiger, so the cameraman knew at what speed to move. We also used remote-control cars with small flags showing a tiger, leopard and deer so the actors and extras knew what kind of animals were running around and how they should react.”

Previously, the film’s cinematographer, K.K. Senthil Kumar, ISC, said that the driving principle behind the action epic's aesthetic was to capture the bulk of the footage in-camera. RRR has made over $150 million worldwide against a reported budget of $70 million, earning fans across the globe after launching in India back in March. It became a true word-of-mouth sensation after dropping on Netflix (albeit in the inauthentic Hindi language version). A sequel is in development.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in supporting roles, and features Ray Stevenson as the primary antagonist. The film wasn’t selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Oscar, but the team is pushing it in all other categories. You can watch the film’s trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.