The Telugu-language epic action hit RRR is the kind you have to see to believe. However, a quick look at the trailer will tell you that the three-hour Indian movie has action sequences and special effects that rival several Hollywood blockbusters – with the added bonus of featuring song and dance. The story fictionalizes and adds fantasy elements to the real-life account of two revolutionaries who fought British colonizers in India.

The movie was a Bollywood hit – but it didn’t stop there. When it made its way to the Netflix catalog, RRR managed to stay within the top 10 most-watched titles from the streamer for 14 consecutive weeks, a major win for any title not in the English language. This prompted the production of a sequel, which was announced last month. Now, director S.S. Rajamouli talked to Variety about RRR 2 and revealed that initially they didn’t consider a sequel, but now are working hard on the story:

“When we were making it, we didn’t have an idea about [a sequel]. With the initial success of it, we discussed a little bit and threw out some good ideas, but we didn’t feel there was a great idea that was worth pursuing, so we left it at that. Then, after the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin [M. M. Keeravani] — who is also a part of my core team — gave an idea which we felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing.’ […] At present, he’s seriously working on the story; he’s getting it done. But once this script is done is when we really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen.”

RRR 2 won’t come cheap. The first movie is the most expensive Indian movie ever made, with a budget of over $70 million. The filming schedule is also a major element that increases its budget: RRR was filmed over the course of 320 days – which you can easily understand why once you get a load of the movie’s locations, massive use of extras, and choreography for fight scenes and dances. However, RRR might earn an extra boost in popularity (which could attract more people to finance it) once the awards season takes momentum. The movie was submitted to several categories in different events, including the Oscars, and it's already starting to take home international prizes.

While the movie did a good job of bringing Indian and Japanese audiences back to theaters post-pandemic, its unprecedented success on this side of the planet is directly related to its premiere on Netflix — even though the streamer chose not to have it in its original Telugu language, but rather decided to go with the Hindi dub. With several premieres across the globe like in the US and Japan, the movie has grossed over $175 million worldwide. With more attention and a bigger budget, RRR 2 has the potential of breaking all of RRR's records.

You can stream RRR now on Netflix. Watch the trailer below (with subtitles):