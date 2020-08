‘RWBY’, Funhaus, ‘Red vs. Blue’ and More Confirmed for RTX at Home 2020 Convention

Earlier today, Rooster Teeth announced a schedule of 24 panels during RTX at Home, a virtual RTX event taking place September 15th – 25th in place of the cancelled RTX 2020. RTX at Home will kick off with “FIRST Night,” a screening event featuring exclusive Rooster Teeth premieres and sneak peeks at new shows. RTX at Home panels include Achievement Hunter, Funhaus, RWBY, The RT Podcast, Red vs. Blue and more. Details follow below:

Earlier this year RTX Austin was delayed and then ultimately cancelled. RTX at Home will invite the worldwide Rooster Teeth fandom to watch panels, catch exclusive reveals from their favorite series and join in on virtual events that will bring fans together from around the world to celebrate their love of all things Rooster Teeth. RTX at Home will stream live on RoosterTeeth.com and the Rooster Teeth apps, with all of the panel programming available at no charge for FIRST members. A number of showcase panels will be available for free for everyone and are indicated in the schedule. (Programming and panels for the RTX Animation Festival, RTX Podcast Festival, Nighttime Events and Talent Experiences will be announced at later dates.)

RTX at Home Schedule (All times CT. Free panels are indicated below):

Tuesday – September 15

5:00-6:00 PM: RTX at Home FIRST Night (Free)

Wednesday – September 16

12:00-1:30 PM: RWBY (Free)

4:00-5:00 PM: Die is Cast

5:00-6:00 PM: Chump

Thursday – September 17

12:00-1:00 PM: Good Morning From Hell at RTX (Free)

3:00-4:00 PM: Death Battle (Free)

4:00-5:00 PM: F-ing Around with Ify & Fiona

Friday – September 18

12:00-1:00 PM: Achievement Hunter (Free)

2:30-3:30 PM: Women of RT

4:30-6:00 PM: Funhaus (Free)

Monday – September 21

12:00-1:00 PM: Nintendo and Friends

4:00-5:00 PM: Recorded by Arizal (Free)

5:00-6:00 PM: RT Podcast

Tuesday – September 22

1:00-2:00 PM: RvB Zero to Fifty (Free)

2:00-3:00 PM: Keeping the Lights On

5:00-6:00 PM: Inside Gaming (Free)

Wednesday – September 23

12:00-1:00 PM: RTAA (Free)

2:00-3:00 PM: RT Rainbow Panel (Free)

5:00-6:00 PM: Let’s Roll Presents: Gettin’ Dicey

Thursday – September 24

1:00-2:30 PM: Off Topic (Free)

3:30-4:30 PM: Black Box Down (Free)

4:30-5:30 PM: I Have Notes: On RTX

Friday – September 25

1:00-2:00 PM: Achievement Hunter (Free)

2:00-3:00 PM: Hard Mode: Guess Who

RTX at Home is free for all FIRST members. FIRST membership is available at RoosterTeeth.com for $5 a month. Select RTX at Home panels will be available to watch for free for everyone. To keep up to date with the event, interested attendees can RSVP at rtxevent.com.