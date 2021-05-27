Plus, find out which queens are returning to the runway to claim their spot in the 'Drag Race' Hall of Fame.

The queens are back with an all-new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on Paramount+, along with the new international singing competition series Queen of the Universe. The shows will debut June 24 and December 2 on the streaming service; the latter will premiere globally.

In a new promo for Season 6 of All Stars, Paramount+ gave fans a look into the line-up of new queens and who's going to be fighting for the crown — and what a line-up! (Team Jan, our time is now.)

President of MTV Entertainment Chris McCarthy had this to say about the shows coming to the streaming platform: “RuPaul’s Drag Race is a global phenomenon and we are thrilled to bring All Stars to Paramount+ as we expand our reality offerings. And, with Queen of the Universe, we are going global as we create the first annual international singing competition to finally answer the question which country has the best drag queen.”

The list of queens coming back for season 6 of All Stars is certainly stacked! A’Keria C. Davenport, Eureka!, Ginger Minj, Jan, Jiggly Caliente, Pandora Boxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Serena ChaCha, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity K. Bonet, and Yara Sofia round out this season of queens and are clearly wide-ranging. From Season 1 and beyond, there have been so many queens making their mark and, with this line-up, quite a few are getting a third chance at the crown.

Queen of the Universe, meanwhile, promises a wonderfully fun look at drag queens from around the world in a brand new competition for the crown, per the official press release:

“From World of Wonder - producers of the Drag Race franchise - the ViacomCBS streaming service will also globally premiere Queen of the Universe on Thursday, December 2. Inspired by international singing competitions where countries go head to head with their best drag queens, this first-of-its-kind singing competition brings together drag queens from all around the world to compete for global domination.”

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will premiere June 24 on Paramount+, with Queen of the Universe premiering December 2. Watch the new All Stars promo below:

