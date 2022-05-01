Rubber, directed by Quentin Dupieux, is a strange and absurd spin on what could possibly be categorized as "horror." The absolutely ridiculous premise of a tire randomly coming to life to engage in a telepathic fueled murder spree is wacky in itself, not to mention the addition of the on-screen audience creating a "movie within a movie" sequence. In many respects, Rubber shares similar characteristics with snarky horror flicks such as The Cabin in the Woods or Sharknado. In short, there really wasn’t a need for these films or necessarily a want for them. Still, why not write a story about insane, power-hungry monsters controlling producers with unquenchable blood-thirst? Why not create a picture about an impossible weather event full of ravenous snarks? Rubber takes this premise a step further by quite literally basing the entirety of its existence on “no reason”. What makes this film memorable -whether in a good or bad way is up to you - is this very ridiculousness.

The ode to nihilism created by Dupieux is a call to forget reason; forget the fabric of what makes a film "good" or "bad." Forget your idea of what a movie should be. Dupieux highlights this from the very start of his opening scene. A police vehicle is seen driving towards the camera, navigating through an obstacle of chairs, only for an officer to exit the trunk to perform a strange monologue. He asks the audience a series of questions for which "no reason" is the answer. Continuing on, he concludes by explaining the upcoming film is a "homage" to that very answer. In summary, reason has no place in cinematography, much like life itself. Rather, every flick or show is just the imagination and muse of one particular person. Thus, film shouldn't need a reason to exist; film just is. We need more work without reason, devoid of rationality. In this way, viewers will be able to simply experience and enjoy the ludicrousness of nothingness.

If you haven’t seen Rubber, all you really need to understand about the film is its underlying thesis: the doctrine of “no reason.” Essentially, the movie focuses on creating absurdity after absurdity. To start, a group of onlookers are told they will be watching a movie. What movie? They don’t have a clue. But, they’ll be watching it with binoculars in the middle of a dessert. What unveils next is a wild-ride stock full of stupidity in the form of human carnage and poisoned turkey. The audience – you included – are shown this seemingly random turn of events that leads to the ground producing a living tire, complete with sentience and psychic powers. How? Doesn’t matter. Regardless of whether you understand these references or not, all you need to grasp from this is that Dupieux makes little effort to create a fluid and continuous plotline in this film. And that is what makes this a beautiful – albeit silly – work.

Now, you’re probably wondering what Dupieux’s film means in the context of nihilism. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, nihilism pertains to the belief that life is meaningless, without any fundamental morals or standards. What can this concept do for cinematography? Well, in short: everything. When you deconstruct a film and remove the pretentious elements –a director trying too hard to create a “masterpiece," too many “artsy” hidden meanings, etc. – you’re left with a bare-boned blank slate with which you can create anything. With the concept of “no reason,” a writer has free reign to experiment, to create something entirely new and revolutionary. When you’re tied down to the standard premise that cinematography has to serve a purpose, you’re putting yourself into a box – a very small, boring box. Movies can be simple, they can be mindless. Sometimes, that’s exactly what a viewer is looking for. There doesn’t need to be an underlying question to everything.

If you want to look at Rubber from an art perspective, take surrealism. Salvador Dali, one of the world’s most renowned artists, created paintings that made no sense. They lacked any logical perception, yet Dali was and is known as a revolutionary; a defining artist of his era. Surrealism and nihilism, in this respect, go hand-in-hand. They’re the cousins you don’t talk about at the family party. They bring the drama and they’re darn good at it. What made surrealism such a massive movement? People needed an escape from art’s grandiose predecessors. Gone were the days of Impressionism and Renaissance; the time for blissful ignorance was at hand and viewers were craving it. Artistic expression is meant to be just that, an expression. Not a sentence, not a paragraph, not a detailed list with ten bulleted “why I did this” explanations.

Relate this now to film and nihilism: the purpose of art and cinematography is that there isn’t one. Sure, there can be. But, if everything is meaningless in the end, what’s the point? Why not just make something that you feel represents you, whatever that something may be? Dupieux masterfully does so in Rubber. This tire’s excursion into humanity and breaking the fourth wall effortlessly depicts this idea of pointlessness. It’s a beautiful thing to be able to look at a film and not have to formulate answers. Now, how does Rubber set a precedent for new and future films? What directors, producers, and writers should take note of from Dupieux is simple: don’t overthink it. If a vision is there and so are the means to complete it, then do it. In David Lowery’s film, A Ghost Story, an earthly-bound spirit meanders around an empty house for an hour and a half. Similar to Rubber, this plot serves no meaning in the grand scheme of things. But, is it entertaining? Is it a film in which viewers can lose themselves for a spell? Step away from the mundane to bask in this very meaningless? Yes. And that is why the ideology of nihilism and film should coexist in harmony. Film is film. It is everything and nothing.

In his wonderfully senseless film, Dupieux makes the utmost statement without actually saying anything. In conclusion, what the current world of cinematography is in desperate need of is a call to lose the frills. Lose the unnecessary elements that turn a movie into a work that’s trying too hard to prove something. There needn’t be a solution for every question or an ending for every event. In reality, that’s not how life really is, is it? There isn’t always a reason and sometimes there isn’t one for anything. There are no pre-established guidelines for film, so why act as if there were? Again, what Dupieux’s wandering tire accentuates is the attraction of nothingness. It is the choice to make art without boundaries; get lost in the absence of intelligence; create meaningless imagery “just because.” In the end, what you create serves no purpose other than to entertain or pass the time in this infinite loop of dimensions and space. Separating reason from cinematography unveils a foundation for undeveloped potential. Embracing a nihilistic mindset can lead to the birth of something entirely fresh and innovative. In this way, Dupieux sets the precedent for what film could be and thus creates an open invitation for others to follow in his footsteps towards “no reason”.

