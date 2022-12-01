Iconoclastic comic author, Garth Ennis, the man behind the comic book The Boys from which the hit Prime Video superhero parody series of the same name is adapted is having another of his works receive an on-screen treatment. 'Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal,' Ennis' graphic novel that follows the adventures of its titular treasure hunter is being adapted into a feature film. According to Deadline, development on the project is advancing fast with some powerhouse names tapped for key behind-the-scene roles, including Ruben Fleischer of the Zombieland films who will be steering the project as the director and producer.

Marjorie Finnegan, whose art was developed by Goran Sudžuka presents great material from which to build a potential blockbuster. The time travel epic has its heroine dashing through "the time-lanes, stealing every shiny-gleamy-pretty-sparkly thing she can lay her hands on." Her enormous work rate proves largely successful but eventually brings her under the radar of the Temporal PD "whose number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on her tail— and taking things extremely personally.” The Deputy is only looking to restore law and order which isn't enough to make him the villain, that title goes to Finnegan's delusional ex-boyfriend who intends to exploit her time-tech for selfish gains. In the comics, Finnegan has an ally named Tim who is simply a head.

It will be interesting to see how all of these come together in motion picture and with a competent hand like Fleischer behind the cameras, we should be in for an exciting spectacle. Fleischer has proven versatility at his craft, and this will not be his first foray into the action-adventure genre, with 2022's Uncharted, he's been there and done that. The Tom Holland-led film grossed a whopping $401.7 million worldwide to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time, a feat that producers would be hoping the Marjorie Finnegan adaptation can at least mirror. Fleischer also notably directed Marvel's Venom which was equally a huge box-office success. The director now seems to be favoring films with larceny as he was recently tapped to direct the third installment of the heist thriller film Now You See Me.

The Marjorie Finnegan adaptation is coming from the stables of AWA Studios under which the comic book is published. The production will see the studio join forces with LuckyChap Entertainment and Camp Hobart, Fleischer, and Elias Gertler's new production banner with the project marking the banner's first. Catya McMullen will be developing the screenplay while Ennis, Hobart, and Ken F. Levin will serve as executive producers.

“Goran Sudžuka and I are delighted to see Marjorie Finnegan making the move to the big screen," said Ennis. "Ruben Fleischer, AWA Studios, LuckyChap Entertainment, and Catya McMullen are just the gang to get it done.”

Fleischer also remarked on his latest project saying;

“Garth Ennis has proven time and time again why he is one of the most original voices in the world of comics. I feel so lucky and honored to bring a piece of his to life onscreen. Add to that the incredibly talented writing of Catya McMullen along with the fine folks at LuckyChap Entertainment and AWA, and this project is the kind of thing dreams are made of. We are poised to make that completely original and amazing time travel franchise the world has been waiting for.”

