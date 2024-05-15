The Big Picture Ruben Östlund's upcoming film will feature Kirsten Dunst, Daniel Brühl, and Keanu Reeves on a long-haul flight facing the horror of boredom.

Östlund's previous success with Triangle of Sadness adds anticipation to The Entertainment System Is Down.

The film draws inspiration from a psychological study on boredom, promising a unique take on modern society and consumerism.

Kirsten Dunst (Civil War) and Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War) are set to star alongside Keanu Reeves (John Wick) in Ruben Östlund’s upcoming film The Entertainment System Is Down. The highly-anticipated social satire will mark another opportunity for Östlund to explore his distinctive ideas on modern society, consumerism, and status. Set on a long-haul flight where the entertainment system fails, The Entertainment System Is Down will see passengers forced to confront the horror of, yes, boredom. The premise will allow Östlund with a platform to comment on the state of modern society, much like he did with Triangle of Sadness.

That film, starring Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, and Dolly de Leon, followed a group of people on a luxury cruise that crashes on a desert island, forcing the travelers to fight for survival. Triangle of Sadness earned Östlund the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making The Entertainment System Is Down a highly anticipated follow-up. Östlund has acquired a retired Boeing 747 for the production, which will be used full-scale in a studio setting. Filming is scheduled to begin in early 2025, with additional well-known cast members expected to join the project.

Dunst has built an impressive career since her breakthrough role in Interview with the Vampire. She has starred in a wide range of films, including The Virgin Suicides, Bring It On, and Melancholia. Her role in The Power of the Dog earned her an Academy Award nomination, solidifying her status as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses. Her most recent role was the lead in Alex Garland's acclaimed Civil War.

Brühl gained international recognition for his role in Good Bye Lenin! and has since become a familiar face in both European and Hollywood cinema. Notable films include Inglourious Basterds, Rush, and his portrayal of Helmut Zemo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Brühl's ability to seamlessly transition between different genres and languages makes him a valuable addition to the cast.

Östlund’s career has been marked by critical acclaim and prestigious awards. His previous works include The Guitar Mongoloid (2004), Involuntary (2008), Play (2011), Force Majeure (2014), The Square (2017), and Triangle of Sadness (2022). The Square and Triangle of Sadness both won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, solidifying Östlund’s reputation as a true filmmaker to watch. While Triangle of Sadness helped Östlund gain prominence in the English-speaking film industry, he has long been celebrated internationally for his unique storytelling and social commentary. The Entertainment System Is Down will allow him to continue making his mark on mainstream cinema, and the casting of such household names is a sign that his reputation now precedes him.

What Is 'The Entertainment System is Down' Inspired By?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In preparing The Entertainment System Is Down, Östlund was inspired by a social psychological study at Virginia University titled ‘The Challenge Of The Disengaged Mind’. The study found that participants did not enjoy spending 6 to 15 minutes alone with nothing to do but think. When given the option, a significant number of participants chose to administer a harmless but painful electric shock to themselves rather than endure boredom.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Entertainment System Is Down as production progresses and additional cast members are revealed. While you wait for more info about the new film, watch our recent interview with Brühl in the player above.

Triangle of Sadness A fashion model celebrity couple join an eventful cruise for the super-rich. Release Date September 18, 2022 Director Ruben Östlund Cast Thobias Thorwid , Harris Dickinson , Charlbi Dean , Vicki Berlin Runtime 147 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Ruben Östlund Studio BBC Film

