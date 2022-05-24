The upcoming sci-fi movie Rubikon has a pretty grim perspective for Earth and all of its inhabitants. Set in 2056, the story follows the growth of a toxic cloud of pollution that swallows the planet and kills the vast majority of us. With such a destructive scenario playing out right before their eyes, it’s up to a group of astronauts to decide if it’s worth it to leave their space station and fly back to Earth, or simply start a new civilization without risking their lives. It won’t be pretty.

The trailer for Rubikon reveals an impressive-looking space station floating above the massive surface of planet Earth. It’s not long before Earth’s electric lights start fading out and the planet gets taken over by a dark cloud. And, even though we aren’t all astronauts, we sure can relate to the “now what?” expressions on their faces as they unsuccessfully try to communicate with Earth and start realizing that they might be the few survivors of whatever happened down at their (former?) home.

And it gets worse: On top of having to deal with the fact that most of the human population is gone, the team of astronauts starts going head-to-head over what they are supposed to do next. An algae symbiosis system is in place and could keep them alive long enough to start a new civilization, but what about whoever’s left down on Earth? As the trailer underscores, ethical decisions and discussions will be at the very core of Rubikon.

Rubikon is directed by Leni Lauritsch, an Austrian filmmaker who makes her feature film debut after working as a cinematographer and on production companies to finance her film studies. She co-writes the script with Jessica Lind, who also makes her feature film debut. The cast features Julia Franz Richter (L’animale), George Blagden (Les Misérables), and Mark Ivanir (The Human Resources Manager).

Rubikon premieres both in theaters and on-demand on July 1.

2056. A toxic cloud of pollution has swallowed the earth, killing untold numbers. The world's nations have dissolved, with all power now in the hands of giant corporations. The rich retreat to sealed biodomes while the poor choke and starve. On the space station Rubikon, Hannah (Julia Franz Richter), Gavin (George Blagden), and Dimitri (Mark Ivanir) weigh the fate of the planet’s survivors. Should these crewmembers risk their own lives on a rescue mission to the surface, or ignore the old world to build a new one of safety and solitude, living off the station’s sophisticated algae symbiosis system? Against the vast canvas of the cosmos, three people with different worldviews debate their moral responsibility to the species, all while grappling with the timely agony of isolation.

