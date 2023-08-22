The Big Picture Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken will be available for purchase digitally on August 29, and on Blu-ray and DVD on September 26.

The film follows Ruby as she teaches two cultures to respect and learn from each other while trying to prevent a war.

Lana Condor, Annie Murphy, Toni Collette, and Jane Fonda voiced main characters in the animated feature.

Get ready to dive deep into DreamWorks' latest production, as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken will be available for purchase through digital platforms on August 29, before releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on September 26. Lana Condor voiced the titular character in a lovely adventure about a girl teaching two different cultures to respect and learn from each other, while trying to prevent a war from taking place. And if that wasn't hard enough, Ruby also had to learn more about her new abilities while keeping them hidden from her closest friends, as a powerful villain lurked in the shadows.

Problems for Ruby began when she entered high school without knowing that she was a kraken. She would discover this side of herself unexpectedly when a sudden transformation causes her to destroy the library of her school. When she confronts her mother (Toni Collette) about it, she was informed that the Krakens were once involved in a violent wat against the most evil creatures known to the ocean: Mermaids. Refusing to believe the past should influence the future, Ruby decides to live her life to the fullest despite the consequences it could bring for her and the people around her.

Unfortunately, Ruby would need more than her relentless enthusiasm when it was time to face Queen Nerissa (Annie Murphy), an evil mermaid who had been pretending to be one of the protagonist's classmates to enforce her evil plan. After revealing her true identity, Nerissa goes after the Trident of Oceanus to rule the ocean with its power, and Ruby has to stop her before she changes the fate of the Krakens permanently. The movie earned a disappointing $42 million at the worldwide box office when it premiered this summer, and while it was an unfortunate event for DreamWorks, the studio is ready to move on towards next year's Kung Fu Panda 4.

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Bonus Features From the Bottom of the Sea

The upcoming home media release of Ruby Gillman, Human Kraken will include plenty of bonus features that could take viewers behind the making of the animated adventure. Three deleted scenes included by the movie's co-director, Kirk DeMicco, will share footage the wasn't present in the final cut of the film with audiences, while another set of videos teaches people how to draw the main characters from the story accurately. Even a guide to build a small aquarium at home will be included in the bonus features of the release, offering everyone who purchases it plenty of content to enjoy after visiting Ruby Gillman's story once again.

You can check out Collider's interview with Lana Condor below: