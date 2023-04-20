Dreamworks Animation's Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is set to premiere at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. With the festival set to run between June 11 to June 17, the premiere will also feature a discussion by director Kirk DeMicco (The Croods) about the behind-the-scenes production of the film alongside co-director Faryn Pearl and producer Kelly Cooney Cilella.

Starring Lana Condor as the titular character, the film centers on Ruby Gillman, a shy teenager who realizes she comes from a family of sea krakens. The film features the additional voice talents of Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson, Colman Domingo, Jaboukie Young-White, Liza Koshy, and Jane Fonda. With a unique premise that echoes other recent animated films, such as Luca, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken could be another fun energetic entry in Dreamworks' growing catalog when it makes its debut at Annecy.

In addition to the premiere of the upcoming animated film, Dreamworks Animation will also be utilizing the opportunity to reveal a work-in-progress look at Trolls Band Together, which is currently slated to be released in theaters on November 17. The presentation will be showcased by directors Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz alongside producer Gina Shay. Outside their upcoming animated slate, Dreamworks will also be hosting an outdoor-held screening of last year's animated hit Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which previously earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Image via DreamWorks

Dreamworks Animation Heads Towards a New Direction

Following the release of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish last December, which achieved critical acclaim for its 2D/3D hybrid animation style, Dreamworks Animation appears to be heading towards a new era of films. In addition to the eventual releases of Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken and Trolls Band Together, Dreamworks Animation will also be returning to one of their most beloved franchises with the release of Kung Fu Panda 4, which is expected to hit theaters on March 8, 2024. Additionally, in a first for the company, How to Train Your Dragon will receive a live-action remake, currently slated to be released on March 14, 2025. Additional details on the aforementioned productions are likely to be revealed as they draw closer to their respective release dates,

Following its premiere at Annecy, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is set to be released in theaters on June 30. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming animated film below.