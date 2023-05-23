It's time to head deep into the ocean, for a new adventure filled with emotions and learning about how prejudices can affect others. DreamWorks Animation has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming film, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, ahead of the movie's release at the end of next month. The production counts with an impressive voice cast that includes performances from Lana Condor, Toni Collette and Annie Murphy, setting the expectations high for the tale that will serve as a coming.of-age story for a very special girl who has lived in the sea during her whole life.

As the title of the movie suggests, Ruby Gillman (Condor) is a teenager going through the excruciating process of being a young person, while also dealing with the complications of being a kraken. In the completely mythological sense of the word, Ruby can't wait to explore what lies beneath the ocean, without knowing that she belongs there. Unfortunately for her, krakens aren't allowed in the surface, as humans tend to trust mermaids more. The theory is proven with how the most popular girl in Ruby's school, Chelsea (Murphy), happens to be a mermaid who has no intention of establishing a friendship with the protagonist, even before she knew how her families had been battling for generations.

Toni Collette will be in charge of voicing Flora Gillman, Ruby's mother who means to hide her daughter's true origin due to her overprotective nature. To prevent Ruby from exploring the ocean and hanging out with other young krakens, Flora never revealed to the girl where she actually came from, ir anything relates to the culture she needs to know. In a classic trope for an animated feature, the pair will have to learn how to forgive each other before their relationship can actually move forward. It remains to be seen if the war between the krakens and the mermaids gets in the way of their bond.

Image via DreamWorks

RELATED: 12 Best DreamWorks Animated Movies, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

What's Next for DreamWorks Animation?

After the new movie explores the depths of the ocean while the war between the krakens and the mermaids comes to a conclusion, the studio will come back to pretty familiar faces. The next feature by DreamWorks Animation will be Trolls Band Together, and it will see Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick coming back to portray Branch and Queen Poppy once more, after the success of the previous installments. The characters are now officially a couple, and the story will have to solve the mystery behind Branch's past, and the boy band he once played with.

You can check out the new trailer for Ruby Gillman, Kraken Teenage Kraken below, before the movie splashes into theatres on June 30: