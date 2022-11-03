Ruby Rose has joined the cast of Dirty Angels, a thriller set during the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. She will star alongside Casino Royale's Eva Green, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will follow a group of female soldiers who disguise themselves as medics during the chaotic 2021 withdrawal to rescue a group of kidnaped teenagers caught between ISIS and the forces of the Taliban. Although it is set during the real-life events of the US' departure from the war-torn country, the story is wholly fictional. Veteran action director Martin Campbell will direct.

Model-turned-actor Rose first gained global attention with a guest role on the third season of Netflix's Orange is the New Black. She has since gone on to a prolific career in action movies, including XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, The Meg, and John Wick: Chapter Two. She was also the lead on the CW superhero series Batwoman, but left after its first season amidst a dispute with the producers over on-set safety. She recently starred in the Esports drama 1UP, and can next be seen in the Machine Gun Kelly-led drama Taurus.

Campbell is a veteran of high-octane thrillers, having directed two James Bond films (Goldeneye and Casino Royale), The Mask of Zorro and its sequel, The Legend of Zorro, and the DC superhero film Green Lantern. He most recently directed this year's Liam Neeson hitman thriller Memory. After a prominent role in Bernardo Bertolucci's erotic drama The Dreamers, Green broke into the mainstream with the Campbell-helmed Casino Royale; she has since starred in 300: Rise of an Empire, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, as well as the Showtime horror series Penny Dreadful. This year, she starred in the psychological thriller Nocebo, alongside Mark Strong; she will play the treacherous Milady in an upcoming series of Three Musketeers films.

RELATED: 'Stowaway' Trailer Shows Ruby Rose Fighting to Survive Aboard Her New Boat

Dirty Angels' script is being written by Alissa Silverman. Producing are Signature Pictures’ Moshe Diamant and Millennium Media’s Rob Van Norden and Yariv Lerner. Millennium Media’s Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, Trevor Short, Jonathan Yunger, and Jeffrey Greenstein will executive produce.

Filming on Dirty Angels is scheduled to commence this December in Morocco and Millennium Media's studios in Greece. In the meantime, check out our interview with Rose below: