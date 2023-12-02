The Big Picture Funko has released a new collection of Pop figures based on the iconic 1964 Christmas special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

This collection includes Pops of Rudolph, Santa Claus, Hermey, Sam the Snowman, Charlie-in-the-box, and the Bumble, along with exclusive flocked Rudolph and a three-liter Soda of Bumble.

The Rankin/Bass style of the special perfectly matches the Funko style, making these Pops a must-have for fans, with enough detail and charm to fill a Christmas stocking.

The Christmas season is finally here, which means there’s going to be a ton of festive movie watching in our near futures. It’s not Christmas without watching a few Rankin/Bass specials and arguably the company’s most iconic special is 1964’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The stop-motion animated classic based on the song of the same name by Gene Autry is turning 60-years-old next year. Now, to kick off the frosty celebration, Funko has unveiled their latest Pop collection based on Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The new collection includes Pops of Rudolph, Santa Claus in his casual reindeer gathering outfit, Hermey the wannabe dentist, Sam the Snowman, Charlie-in-the-box, and the dreaded Bumble. In addition to the normal Pops, this set includes an Amazon Exclusive flocked Rudolph and a three liter Soda of Bumble. The latter of which has a chase that sees Bumble with a Christmas tree star from the end of the film. Funko has done an endless amount of Christmas-themed Pops up to this point. From Elf to Christmas Vacation to Marvel, there’s a holiday Pop for every type of fan. That being said, the Rankin/Bass style was tailor-made for the Funko style and these Pops prove it. The company has made Rudolph products in the past, but this latest wave is filled with enough detail and charm to fill a Christmas stocking.

The Legacy of 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

While there have been a ton of Christmas classics over the years that have stolen our hearts, there’s something about Rudolph that’s just so magical. Whether it’s the film’s breathtaking animation, the timeless music, or the heartwarming themes, this story remains such a relevant story for all ages. Particularly on the topics of bullying and exploring “being different”, this film was ahead of its time. It celebrated the “misfits” and compellingly showed that even Santa, along with the rest of the creatures of the North Pole, can lack the holly jolly Christmas spirit. There are some outdated aspects, like many things that were released in that time period, but Rudolph lights the way in more than one way here. It was the first film of its kind, being the first Christmas special of the legendary Rankin/Bass line up. Santa Claus is Coming to Town, A Year Without a Santa Claus, and Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July would follow. However, nothing can compare to that one foggy Christmas Eve night.

Where is ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Streaming?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer can currently be rented on Amazon Prime Video for $7.99 USD. You can preview the film and Rudolph’s latest set of Funko Pops below. The pops are available now on Funko’s website.

