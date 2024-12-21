Christmas is a time of traditions, be it new pajamas on Christmas Eve or ripping open gifts on Christmas morning. That extends to television, where Christmas classics start cropping up once the Halloween pumpkin hits the trash (except on the Hallmark channel, where they haven't stopped running at all). Modern-day classics like Elf are nestled in with the time-honored classics like Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas or Frosty the Snowman. They are the marshmallows in the Christmas spirit mug of hot cocoa, with sweet, heart warming moments that reflect the hope of the season. That is, except for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Don't get me wrong — who doesn't love that shiny red nose that saves Christmas and the elf that doles out root canals like they're going out of style? But there's a dark reality to Rudolph, and it's just offshore, on the Island of Misfit Toys.

Where the Island of Misfit Toys Fits in 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

As you'll recall, the iconic 1964 Christmas special begins with Donner (Paul Kligman) and his wife, who are surprised to see that their newborn fawn, Rudolph (Billie Mae Richards), was born with a glowing red nose. Despite efforts to keep it hidden, the other reindeer discover Rudolph's shining proboscis while playing reindeer games and mock him mercilessly. Rudolph is shamed and runs away, accompanied by Hermey the elf (Paul Soles), a fellow misfit who dreams of becoming a dentist. They soon come across Yukon Cornelius (Larry Mann), a prospector on the hunt for silver and gold. The unlikely trio comes across Bumble the Abominable Snowman (Bernard Cowan) but manages to escape, coming to land on the Island of Misfit Toys.

The Island of Misfit Toys is a refuge for unloved or unwanted toys, under the care of King Moonracer (Stan Francis), a winged lion who rescues the toys and brings them to the island until he can find homes and children who will love them. There's a Jack-in-the-Box named Charlie (so, a Charlie-in-the-Box voiced by Alfie Scopp); a spotted elephant (Cowan); a train with square wheels; an airplane that can't fly; a water pistol that squirts jelly; and a rag doll named Dolly (Corinne Conley), whose only so-called unlovable quality seems to be that she's always sad. Right off the bat, there are a number of issues at play. How would a kid know that the Jack-in-the-Box is named Charlie? And if you have a water pistol that squirts jelly, here's an idea: put water in it instead. These seem like pretty asinine reasons for toys to be brought to the island, so why would King Moonracer bring them back unless he had a nefarious reason to do so?

The Dark Reality of the Island of Misfit Toys in 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

King Moonracer honestly appears as just a cog in the dark machine that continues to keep these toys oppressed. Besides the aforementioned rationale behind Charlie-in-the-Box and the jelly pistol, he doesn't appear to be actively looking for places for these toys to go. How hard could it possibly be to find a home for a pink fire truck? (Throw a Barbie sticker on that hot rod and watch the kids flock to it). He even inadvertently lets it slip that he hasn't done much at all to help find homes for the misfit toys, as he asks Rudolph to ask Santa for help finding homes for the poor, exiled trinkets.