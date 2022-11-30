The Uninvited is shaping up to be an even bigger star-studded affair than originally thought. According to Deadline, the comedy movie has further beefed up its ensemble line-up to include the Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominated actor Rufus Sewell. Sewell will be joining previously announced Elizabeth Reaser, Walton Goggins, Lois Smith, and Pedro Pascal. Also unveiled alongside Sewell is the Argentine actress Eva De Dominici who has recently racked up more English-speaking projects with roles in Hawaii Five-0 and the hit crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady.

The lid remains tightly held on the character as well as plot details, however, it is known that the film will follow the titular uninvited guest who interrupts an ongoing party and consequently sets off "a comedy of errors, deep reckonings, and a reordering of life." Filming is currently ongoing in Los Angeles on the feature from Foton Pictures and Rosebud Pictures. The Uninvited is set to be the debut narrative feature of Nadia Conners, who has previously focused on directing documentaries including the environmental documentary The 11th Hour, which she co-wrote with Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as the observational documentary short film This Is All Of Us. Conners' writing credit includes an episode of the political drama, Tyrant.

For the better part of his career, Sewell has developed quite a reputation for playing villainous roles, and while his role in the upcoming film is yet unknown, it is always refreshing to see the star in lighthearted genres. Sewell continues to stay ever so booked and busy, some of his recent film credits include the psychological drama, The Father and M. Night Shyamalan's thriller film, Old. He has concurrently taken on both big and small screen roles and received an Emmy nomination for his guest role in the hit comedy-drama series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Up next, Sewell will be seen playing the role of Roger Salas, in Netflix's upcoming heist series, Kaleidoscope.

Fleshing out the cast for The Uninvited are Kate Comer (King Knight), Michael Panes (The Man in the Woods), Annie Korzen (Taming Kate), and Roland Rubio. On working on her debut narrative film, Conners said; “To have such an incredibly talented cast, with strong chemistry, and dynamic producers, on my directorial debut is really a dream come true.” The producing team for the film includes; Rosie Fellner, Ari Taboada, and Carlos Enrique Cusc with Cassian Elwes and Naomi Despres on board as executive producers.

Filming for The Uninvited is currently ongoing, however, a release date is yet to be set. Until then, you can check out Sewell as Roger Salas in Kaleidoscope set to premiere on Netflix on January 1. Check out the trailer for Kaleidoscope below: