Ruggero Deodato was nothing if not a provocateur. His blend of exploitation and intellectualism singled him out as one of the most creative horror directors of his era, a dominant name in the Italian horror trend of the 70s and 80s. He knew what he was doing with his uninhibited use of sex and violence on screen, but always justified his sensationalism with a very sincere and grounded perspective on a relevant social topic. This is the element of his movies that is often lost among the flurry of outrage and censorship, and one that was perhaps never explored better than with his class-conflict classic House on the Edge of the Park.

When Deodato saw Wes Craven’s seminal work Last House on the Left, he was fixated on charismatic lead villain David Hess, and was determined to cast the actor in a future project. Something that could make good use of Hess’ insuppressible dark charm and physical prowess, and within a few years, Deodato was in Italy making a slick, swanky revenge horror, and offered Hess every perk he could think of to get him on board. This latest film, written by exploitation stalwarts Gianfranco Clerici and Vincenzo Mannino, would pit David Hess against a group of sharply-dressed high-flyers and see what happened when rich people and poor people fought in the same arena.

What Is 'House on the Edge of the Park' About?

The movie opens on a busy city road at night. Alex (David Hess) is driving and eyeing up another driver, a woman who he forces off the road and attacks. Sometime later, he is leaving the garage he works at for the night with his simple friend Ricky (genre legend Giovanni Lombardo Radice), prepared to go out “boogying.” A young wealthy couple pull up, claiming car trouble is keeping them from a party, and after a bit of back and forth, Alex fixes it and pretty much invites himself along. The gang arrive at a beautiful secluded house, where a number of other yuppies are busy strutting around in Joan Collins-style outfits and are surprisingly welcoming to the two ruffians. Over the course of the night, tensions escalate. It begins as condescending remarks, raised eyebrows and sneers, but as Alex bites back, interactions turn violent, and all hell breaks loose in this supposedly peaceful and sophisticated place.

It’s all about a desperate and ambiguous sort of power struggle. Traditionally, the lower-class thugs would be the villains preying on the innocent and helpless middle-class in their own lovely homes, with a clear sense of right and wrong, good guy and bad guy. However, this is not your average group of wealthy young people; they have a motive. The ending of the movie reveals that the young homeowner is the brother of Alex’s earlier victim, and that he and his friends orchestrated this elaborate scheme in order to exact revenge against her killer. And the more you think about it, the more elaborate the scheme becomes.

The Yuppies Play the Rabble at Their Own Game

Essentially, the yuppies use Alex’s own social conditioning against him. He is a big dumb guy with no morals, who has grown up on the mean streets hating his lot in life and lashing out as a result. To him, middle-class men are greedy arrogant pricks who deserve to be knocked down, and middle-class women are Madonna-whores who need him to show them how it’s done. His aggression is animalistic in its simplicity, and their composure and subtle manipulation infuriates him. And because they are more sophisticated in their approaches, the yuppies play him at his own game. The women seduce him then leave him blue-balled, the men rip Ricky off in poker and coerce him into a striptease routine. The working class are monkeys dancing for the amusement of the middle class. While Ricky is so simple that he is just happy for the attention, Alex is smart enough to see the game being played, and it sets off his violent outburst, exactly as the gang had apparently planned. Nowadays, it’d be called reactive abuse.

"It's Bad Guys Against Bad Guys"

The complexity lies in the rich characters being villains in their own way. Given the big revelation, one has to wonder what their goal in all of this was. Why could they not have simply gone to the police and named the guy, or at the very most, had him killed off quietly, and gone on with their respectable lives? Why do they deem it worth being beaten, threatened and molested in order to pull off this clever little ruse? The answer can only be that they enjoy it. For their own reasons, they take glee in dangling their bait and watching these dumb blue-collars snap at it. Sure, you could just about explain the brother himself pulling some elaborate revenge, but why would his whole gang of friends also be willing to put their personal safety on the line for it? It’s a perverse puppet show for their own gratification, and this is what makes it all so intriguing. As Deodato himself said of the movie, “it’s bad guys against bad guys.”

To top off their fun social experiment, the gang torment Alex and kill him in excruciating fashion and dust off their hands, content in the knowledge that they can make a quick call to the police and have all this mess squeegeed off their patio and out of their lives in no time. After all, they are respectable middle-class people, victimized in their own home by a pair of lowlife criminals; no further questions. They have pulled off the ultimate revenge plan, and they will never be held accountable for it. But the cynical viewer might not help but wonder, how much of this was really to avenge a murder? Did it bring the family and friends any closure on the matter, or could the sister’s murder have played as a very neat excuse to live out some twisted class war fantasy? Is this really just a peek into how different tribes of people play dirty against each other in the grim real world?

The Most Uncomfortable, Controversial Scene

The movie garnered controversy for its intense threatening and violent scenes. The key scene that detractors called into question, but ultimately could be seen as underpinning the theme of the movie, is one in which the party is interrupted by the unexpected arrival of young neighbor Cindy. Clearly, she is not part of the plan, but Alex takes a liking to her, strips her and tortures her. Controversially, this action is intercut with a consensual sex scene between Ricky and one of the women, while Alex coos a haunting rendition of the main lullaby theme song over his victim. The reason the scene is so uncomfortable is that it signals the moment at which all bets are off. Nobody is safe, the innocent get harmed, and even moments of peace and serenity are only one wrong encounter away from turning nightmarish. And since there is no escape, the superficial comfort of a lullaby is the best one can hope for in this bleak world.

In 2006, the BBFC commissioned a study with Professor Martin Barker of the Film and Television Studies department of Aberystwyth University, to assess audiences and receptions of sexual violence in contemporary cinema, with House on the Edge of the Park being one of five titles he studied the effects of. He saw that audiences recognized context when it came to violent imagery, and in the case of House on the Edge of the Park, the context of the violence was what made its graphic nature necessary. Without the violence, the impact of the story is lost. Viewers picked up on the even playing field between Alex and the yuppies, considering those sorry bastards to be fair game; it was the abuse of vulnerable people that viewers found to be the real moral issue of the story. They cited the abuse of Ricky, who is clearly mentally impaired, and that of innocent Cindy, as the challenging crux of the material. In the context of the movie, it is these scenes that earn it its exploitation categorization, and provide audiences the most food for thought.

Far from what many censors seem to fear about such exploitation movies, Barker found that the majority of audiences do not watch out of sick delight. The appeal of exploitation movies is that the genre exposes both the light and the dark, presenting completely ambiguous worlds in which things just happen - as they do in real life - with no neat little compartment for good people and another one for evil people. These films challenge viewers’ ideas and perspectives, asking many questions and answering few. They are intellectually stimulating. And this, almost unfailingly, is what Ruggero Deodato aimed for with his work. Sure, the mainstream could go crazy for a while about how obscene it all was, and that would bring along a nice bit of free publicity, but he produced think-pieces that laid bare the real obscenities of human existence and dared the audience to consider them. In this way, he found his horror in the everyman, in the dark recesses of the mind and the grimy underbelly of society, the things most terrifying and inescapable because they will always be inherent in mankind.