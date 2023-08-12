The Big Picture Angelica C. Pickles, the popular character from Nickelodeon's Rugrats, was a relentless bully and nuisance to everyone around her, often gaslighting and tormenting the other characters.

Despite her negative traits, Angelica's bullying was a necessary evil that added depth to the show's unique perspective on childhood, demonstrating the harshness and scariness of growing up.

Through Angelica, Rugrats showed that despite the challenges, growing up as a vulnerable kid in the modern world is difficult but not impossible.

One of Nickelodeon’s inaugural original Nicktoons Rugrats was a cornerstone of '90s TV animation and a pop-cultural phenomenon for anyone who ever wore diapers. In an age before SpongeBob SquarePants’ reign over the Nickelodeon brand, the series gained global popularity by endearing itself to fans young and old with its clever observational writing, charmingly grotesque art design, and distinct synth-based soundtrack. The playpen perils of Tommy Pickles and company emulated the familiar domesticity of childhood life as dramatic adventures and grand-scale dilemmas. The show's greatest strength was in how it depicted the lives of its loveably innocent baby personalities with nuanced and often mature characterization.

However, one of the long-running Klasky Csupo series' most popular characters proved to be a point of contention among fans, parents, and even the show’s own writers. At the ripe old age of three, Angelica C. Pickles, voiced by Cheryl Chase, was the eldest of the Rugrats lineup and self-appointed prettiest, smartest, most perfect angel and the valued princess of the Pickles family. While she may have been a prodigal child at first glance, Angelica notoriously became the show’s principal bully for how she relentlessly tormented everyone around her, whether they were a baby or not.

Angelica Was Often Too Bad To Love

Angelica was the source of most of the show's conflicts as a regular antagonist and general nuisance to everyone around her. On an average episode-to-episode basis, she would gaslight the naive “dumb babies” with misinformation about the world’s inner workings and pester her parents for the latest Cynthia play set. She would also scream, lie, throw temper tantrums, threaten violence and hoard all the cookies to herself, not sharing them with anyone! She is proud to be a spoiled brat and made sure everyone knew about it. In the mold of characters like Miss Piggy from The Muppets, the kinder-aged Pickles personified the spoiled glamour girl archetype and became iconic (almost controversial) for how she would be particularly vicious and mean to the babies while making play she was a model of refined womanhood.

What made this ill-tempered toddler infamous across the series run and three Rugrats movies was the sheer volume and consistency of her pathological lying just to torment the babies and the borderline psychological grip she had on not just them, but her parents, too. Aside from the usual selfish child tendencies of hogging all the toys and cookies from her friends, her worst affronts included abusing Stu and Didi's generous bedside care over a fake leg injury, manipulating her own parents into never punishing her, and convincing Chuckie to run away after making him believe that everyone would be better off without him. Co-creator Arlene Klasky famously butted heads with staff writers over her disapproval of how intensely vile they made Angelica a borderline abuser in the early seasons. Even though she demonstrated moments of genuine compassion and empathy, though few and far between, Angelica's main appeal and role in the show was her placement as the selfish bully and manipulator.

Angelica's Attitude Was a Thematic Necessity

Despite this, even accounting for her worst offenses, Angelica's bullying was a necessary evil that helped enhance the show’s unique perspective of childhood. Much like Charles Schulz’s Peanuts gang or the kids on South Park, the way the Rugrats themselves are written often painted the world of childhood with the wit and personality of adult situations, attributing complex anxieties and discussions to infantile milestones like weening off the bottle or conquering the monster under the bed. Angelica, as bad as she was, fit into the show's storytelling philosophy. Angelica is as harsh a bully as she was because she represents the kind of mean-spirited manipulation that is identifiable in real adulthood, fused with the egotism of early childhood.

While she may have been a liar, Angelica presented the reality that the world can be a scary place with mean bullies. She was only as mean as the kind of people that already exist in modern adulthood and predisposed the main cast of babies to the harshness and scariness of growing up, which they conquered at every turn. Rugrats used Angelica as a villainous foil and endearing character in her own right to show that growing up as a vulnerable kid in the modern world is hard and full of scary obstacles, but not impossible.