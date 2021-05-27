If you have ever wanted to live out your dreams of becoming a part of the Rugrats gang, you might finally get your chance. That’s because escape room company The Escape Game is partnering with Nickelodeon for an exclusive room based on the Rugrats franchise. Whether you play it in-person or virtually, the company promises a “ducky day” for all involved.

“Rugrats: Search for The Losted Toys” will put you in the middle of a major conflict between the kids and Angelica. Tommy Pickles’ older cousin has decided to mess with the kids by scattering their toys all around the house, however, she ended up losing her precious Cynthia doll in the process. In order for you and your crew to solve the escape room, you must find all of the toys while avoiding waking up Grandpa Lou from his nap.

This is The Escape Game’s newest addition to their Virtual Escape Rooms offerings. While you can find the Losted Toys in Las Vegas, Nevada, and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, you will also be able to experience the game entirely on Zoom. The Escape Game’s Virtual Escape Rooms connect an online group to an Escape Game employee that will be your eyes and ears throughout the hour. Participants will direct and instruct the guide from their computers to find all of the toys they need. If you are in need of a visual aid, you can watch a Virtual Escape Room in action here.

To say that this news is a bit bizarre would be an understatement. However, the collaboration is synergistic to both the show’s 30th anniversary and the upcoming release of its Paramount+ CGI reboot. Besides, who wouldn’t like to pretend to be a kid again, even if only for an hour?

“Rugrats: Search of the Losted Toys” will run from June 18th to January 2nd, 2022. Visit The Escape Game’s website for more information.

