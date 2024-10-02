This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

In what sounds like an absolute fever dream, Deadline revealed that yet another childhood classic will be resurrected in a way that we never asked for nor needed. News broke today that Rugrats, the generation-defining animated cartoon from our youth, will be butchered and turned into a live-action CGI hybrid feature-length production. While we can only imagine seeing this version of Tommy Pickles and co. as our sleep paralysis demons, director Jason Moore (Shotgun Wedding), hopefully has a better vision than we do as the project’s helmer. Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day co-penned the movie’s script alongside SNL writer, Streeter Seidell.

Right now, plot details are under wraps for what adventures the hybrid babies will find themselves on in the upcoming film, but we’d expect that the creative team will lean into the nostalgia factor for the demo they’re likely targeting. Speaking of that demo, so many of us are now closer in age to the adults on the series, with back pains and the existential dread of life creeping in, the movie will definitely hit differently for the folks who grew up watching the brave babies on Nickelodeon. Some might even bring babies of their own.