'Rugrats': Where the babies' voices stay the same, but the adults' voices change.

Last month, Paramount+ revealed that the classic Nickelodeon animated series Rugrats is receiving a revival on the streaming service, with a new animation style, and many cast members reprising their original roles. But at Nickelodeon's Upfront presentation today, the studio announced an impressive lineup of voice actors for the adult side of the Rugrats world.

Playing Didi and Stu, the parents of Tommy Pickles will be Ashley Rae Spillers (Vice Principals) and Tommy Dewey (The Mindy Project), respectively. Tony Hale of Arrested Development and Veep will voice Chuckie's father, Chas. Natalie Morales (Dead to Me) is voicing Betty, the mother of twins Phil and Lil. Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons - both of Veep - will voice Angelica's parents, Charlotte and Drew. Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and Omar Miller (Ballers) are voicing Susie's parents, Lucy and Randy. Finally, voicing Granda Lou Pickles is Michael McKean (Better Call Saul).

As previously announced, this new take on Rugrats will feature many voice actors reprising their roles from the original series. Returning for this new series are E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil).

Rugrats originally launched on Nickelodeon in 1991, where the show lasted for nine seasons over 13 years. The show received three movies, with 1998's The Rugrats Movie, 2000's Rugrats in Paris, and 2003's Rugrats Go Wild, in which the Rugrats characters crossed over with The Wild Thornberrys. Rugrats also received a sequel series entitled All Grown Up!, which lasted for five seasons. The original Rugrats series was one of the first major cartoons on Nickelodeon, a series that earned four Daytime Emmy Awards, and led to the Rugrats receiving their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Thirty years after its debut, Rugrats is coming back for a whole new generation, complete with original cast members, and an exciting new lineup of actors. Rugrats is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ this spring.

