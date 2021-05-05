The first trailer for the Rugrats reboot is finally here, announcing when we'll be able to watch the new series on Paramount+ and complain about the new look.

Short and sweet, the trailer serves mostly to introduce the new look of the show, and what seems to be a stronger focus on grand and wild adventures involving everything from dinosaurs, to treasure hunts, and even a new superhero story that sadly doesn't seem to involve Stinky or any of the original Mega Diaper Babies. Before you take out your pitchforks, it doesn't seem like the reboot will actually have the babies do all these fantastical things, but simply bring back the sense of wonder and imagination of the original '90s show, which saw the babies in imaginative adventures even if they were still in their backyard.

Image via Paramount+

Of course, the biggest caveat with a Rugrats reboot is the change in animation. After all, the original show by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo, and Paul Germain featured a unique art style that was unlike anything at the time, picturing the babies as rather ugly, almost alien-looking beings (which, to be fair, is how most babies look already). Though it may take some time to get used to the new visual style, and the character faces do look like empty dolls, the design of the hairs and textures on the clothes and other background elements look surprisingly well. Just look at the above image of Chas, Didi and Stu, those hairstyles look absolutely wild, especially Stu's weird purple hair.

And if that isn't enough to at least give the show the benefit of the doubt, how about the team involved? Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier serve as executive producers for the new show, after having worked on the original Rugrats, while original voice director Charlie Adler also returning for the reboot. Even the cast (well, the babies anyway) are back. Does this mean it can be as good as the original? It is too soon to say, but I'm not discounting the reboot just yet, and at least it can't possibly be worse than All Grown Up!, right?

The first set of episodes of Rugrats premiere May 27 on Paramount+, including an hour-long premiere episode, titled "Second Time Around." Check out the trailer, synopsis and key art for the series below:

Tommy leads the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after his big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong. Warning: dinosaurs are involved.

