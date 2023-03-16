The animated babies are back in a new season of the Paramount+ reboot of the Nicktoon Rugrats. Paramount+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to premiere on April 14. The trailer begins with showing the babies using their imagination to go on adventures, like visiting an alien planet and a going to an ancient temple. Tommy Pickles (EG Daily) will also be the captain of a ship as the babies imagine themselves on a pirate adventure.

The biggest reveal of the trailer is that Tommy's mother Didi Pickles (Ashley Rae Spillers) reveals that she is pregnant. The conclusion of the trailer introduces Tommy's little brother Dil Pickles. Tara Strong will return to voice Dil, reprising the role from the original Nickelodeon animated series. Dil was first introduced in the 1998 feature film The Rugrats Movie. In the film, Tommy was initially jealous of the attention Dil got from their parents. However, over the course of the film, Tommy grew to bond with his new baby brother. Strong also voiced an older version of Dil in the sequel series All Grown Up!, which ran on Nickelodeon from 2003-2008.

The second season of Rugrats will feature multiple guest stars. One of them will be Yvette Nicole Brown, who will play Miss Mellie. Miss Mellie is a tour guide at Tot Springs, a recreated old west town. Angelica's (Cheryl Chase) grandmother Judith will also appear in the season, voiced by Wendie Malick. Judith is described as glamorous, but condescending to her daughter Charlotte Pickles (Anna Chlumsky). Sarah Niles will voice Angelica's robotic nanny named Nanny Pip. Phil and Lil DeVille's (Kath Soucie) mother Betty (Natalie Morales) will have a new girlfriend this season named Trish, voiced by Alia Shawkat. The character is described as eager to make friends with everyone.

Image via Nickelodeon

RELATED: 'Rugrats' Reboot Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

The original Rugrats series was created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo, and Paul Germain. It premiered on Nickelodeon on August 11, 1991, and continued to run until 2004. It was one of the channel's original Nicktoons, along with Doug and The Ren & Stimpy Show, which also premiered on August 11, 1991. After The Rugrats Movie, a second film titled Rugrats in Paris: The Movie was released in 2000. Another film, Rugrats Go Wild was released in 2003. The film was a crossover with another Nickelodeon series, The Wild Thornberrys, which ran from 1998-2004.

The first 13 episodes of the second season of Rugrats will premiere on April 14 on Paramount+. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the new season below: