During the official Riot Forge Showcase, the company unveiled the surprise release of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. While the League of Legends spinoff was already announced and slated to be released this year, the company had not given an exact release date for it previously. The game is being made with studio Airship Syndicate.

Throughout the trailer, we can hear many League of Legends characters, including Miss Fortune, Illaori, Pike, Braum, Yasuo, and Ahri, as they talk a little about their motivations for joining the adventure. We can also see parts of the gameplay through the video, and a look at both Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles. In battle, you will have a party of three characters fighting various monsters, and we get a look at each of the character's unique moves. We can also see some of the world's exploration, where characters can use some of their abilities from the original MOBA game to open passages.

Image via Riot Games

Riot Forge has set out to create many spinoff games set in the world of League of Legends, in order to expand the many of the game's characters and lore, while also putting these characters in new types of genres. Ruined King is part of this effort, being an RPG set in Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles. The story takes place after the Burning Tides event, and revolves around setting out on a journey to stop the return of the Ruined King. Airship Syndicate has also explained that a large part of the story will focus on Miss Fortune and Illaoi's strained history, and that Yasuo and Ahri will bond during the game over their past.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is available now on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. You can check out the surprise launch trailer below.

