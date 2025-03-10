The box office isn't just a place for big-budget blockbusters to fly. The likes of Captain America: Brave New World, Paddington in Peru, and Bong Joon Ho's latest effort, the science-fiction satire Mickey 17, might be dominating the limelight currently, but there are other, smaller success stories hidden in the corners of the box office rankings also worthy of praise. One such release is Angel Studios' Rule Breakers, with the movie officially hitting the $1.5 million mark after its domestic debut this past weekend. This is a huge win already for the drama, with a reported budget of just $1.6 million, suggesting the movie might just be a financial triumph for Angel Studios and co.

Incredibly, Rule Breakers managed to outperform a selection of movies this past weekend, each with much higher budgets and greater marketing campaigns. This includes the likes of One of Them Days, Heart Eyes, A Complete Unknown, and Moana 2, with Rule Breakers finishing the weekend less than $2 million behind the huge Disney release Mufasa: The Lion King. Rule Breakers is Angel Studios' second 2025 release to date, with January's release of Brave the Dark hitting $4.5 million, with Rule Breakers hoping to better that total.

It isn't just at the box office that Rule Breakers has found its success thus far, with critics and audiences also responding positively to the small-budget project. From CinemaScore, Rule Breakers earned an "A" grade, outperforming the other weekend debut, Mickey 17. From review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Rule Breakers boasts an 80% critical rating, with an enormous 97% from audiences proving just how adored this movie is even this early into its run. Only time will tell if Rule Breakers can maintain this impressive start, but it's likely that, given the positive word-of-mouth it is currently receiving, more success is yet to come.

What is 'Rule Breakers' About?

It is likely that, given the movie has only reached $1.5 million in ticket sales so far, there are still many who have yet to learn of Rule Breakers' existence in theaters. Thanks to an impressive start to box office life, and with strong critical and audience reception helping the movie's name reach more ears, those numbers of ticket sales will hopefully continue to rise in the coming days and weeks. For those yet to decide whether to watch Rule Breakers, an understanding of the film's central premise is sure to help. "In a nation where educating girls is seen as rebellion, a visionary woman dares to teach young minds to dream," the official synopsis begins. "When their innovation draws global attention, their success sparks hope--and opposition." The synopsis continues, "As threats loom and sacrifices are made, their courage and unity ignite a movement that could forever transform the world."

Rule Breakers has had a strong start at the box office. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for more updates.