The Rule of Jenny Pen, helmed by James Ashcroft (Coming Home in the Dark), and starring John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush in titular roles, has just unveiled its first teaser trailer and things are looking scary, disturbing, and gory! But not in a mere fictional horror kind of way. The movie is about an old age home so not only does it feel real, there appears to be a certain vibe to it that’s rarely seen in cinema. The release date of the film has also been unveiled — the movie will be hitting theaters all over the US on March 7, 2025. Once the theatrical run is over, the film will make its at-home debut on Shudder at a later date this year. The exact synopsis of the film states:

“Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen (Rush) suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralyzed and confined to a retirement home. Resistant to the staff and distant from his friendly roommate, Mortensen soon clashes with seemingly gentle resident Dave Crealy (Lithgow) who secretly terrorizes the home with a sadistic game called "The Rule of Jenny Pen” while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty. What begins as childish torment quickly escalates into far more sinister and disturbing incidents. When Mortensen's pleas to the staff go unanswered, he takes it upon himself to put an end to Crealy's reign of terror.”

Therefore, The Rule of Jenny Pen is basically going to be a creepy and suspenseful take on an old age home where Rush’s character will be striving to put an end to a sadistic game played by Lithgow’s character, who is certainly not your average old man with dementia, as clear in the trailer. The film will reportedly have a runtime of around 103 minutes, to be precise!

Stephen King Is All Praise for ‘The Rule of Jenny Pen’

While a lot of praise is coming from all directions about how malice, dread, and suspense have been portrayed in the film, the acclaimed director Stephen King has also been upfront about how he feels about the film! According to Stephen, “It’s one of the best movies I've seen this year.”

It’s not yet clear how many other prominent cast members are going to be in the film, in addition to Lithgow and Rush. The film is produced by Catherine Fitzgerald and Orlando Stewart and exec-produced by the director, the main actors, as well as Eli Kent, Emily Gotto, Nicholas Lazo, and Samuel Zimmerman. The sounds and music for the film are done by John Gibson. Ashcroft and Kent have also penned the film for the screen!

The Rule of Jenny Pen will be hitting theaters on March 7, 2025, and will later be available to stream on Shudder. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!