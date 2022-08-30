Dogme 95 was an independent filmmaking movement created by Danish film directors Lars von Trier, known for Dogville and Melancholia, and Thomas Vinterberg, known for The Hunt and Another Round, both starring Mads Mikkelsen, in an attempt to rebel against the ever-growing commercial systems in cinema. Founded in 1995, the two independent filmmakers documented a manifesto highlighting ten rules identified as the Vows of Chasity. These rules would effectively strip down the filmmaking process to its bare bones to draw out every last inch of creativity from its limited resources.

The first film to receive the Dogme 95 certificate of authenticity would be Vinterberg's Festenor The Celebration, a dark comedy that follows a family convening for the patriarch's birthday party only to dive into drunken confessions about their family's troubled past. The raw, analog style of filmmaking can be jarring and uncomfortably real, but this style of filmmaking has lingered on in Vinterberg and Trier's works as they often deliver performance-based films that deal with dark themes of everyday life.

Rule #1, It Must Be Shot On Location

"Shooting must be done on location. Props and sets must not be brought in (if a particular prop is necessary for the story, a location must be chosen where this prop is to be found)." In essence, this rule would deter the filmmakers from being able to manipulate the environment but instead work with it and depict its setting in proper form.

As strict as these many rules may sound, even the filmmakers admitted to some transgressions. Vinterberg stated a prop may have made its way onto set once or twice while shooting, and a window was slightly altered to affect the lighting during the filming of Festen. Nevertheless, the one or two fragrant violations committed by these rebellious filmmakers are nothing to the production of a big-budget studio.

Rule #2, Sound Must Be Naturally Recorded

"The sound must never be produced apart from the images or vice versa. (Music must not be used unless it occurs where the scene is being shot)." A similar term is "diegetic sound." For example, if a scene features a stereo playing a song within the film, this music coming from the stereo is diegetic instead of simply playing over the film. However, Dogme 95 takes it one step further, in which the stereo must be playing and recorded while on set.

This is another instance where some music has been used in a Dogme 95 film, but for the vast majority, it's simply on-set captured sounds and dialogue; that's it. This rule also cancels out foley sound, the art of creating sound effects like footsteps or clashing swords in post-production. All sound must be recorded on set and within the same shot it was recorded in, cut away from the speaker while editing, and that dialogue must stop.

Rule #3, The Camera Must Be Hand Held

"The camera must be hand-held. Any movement or mobility attainable in the hand is permitted." Yep, that means no tripods, dollys, or cranes; the camera must be held by hand. DV cameras were often used, lightweight, and easily held, like your parent's old home video camera they took on vacations or to your class recital. Hang upside down, run alongside your actors; whatever you can do with a camera in your grip was allowed.

Along with this limited mobility and grounded camera movements, the rules also didn't allow the use of stunts. No wire work or complex transitions or camera handoffs from drones to vehicles like audiences have come to see nowadays in action flicks. What did occur was the shaky-cam trait where the handheld movement, especially in altercations or emotional flare-ups, would be best depicted through sporadic handheld camera motion.

Rule #4, Special Lighting Is Not Acceptable

"The film must be in colour. Special lighting is not acceptable. (If there is too little light for exposure, the scene must be cut or a single lamp to be attached to the camera)." Lighting is a critical component of any film production, so along with simple DV cameras, poor lighting was a common trait among Dogme 95 films, furthering the home movie aesthetic. However, this also forced the filmmakers to troubleshoot, often to creative lengths.

At times films were even limited to using a candle, maneuvering around the rules surrounding props, to find some light source. However, lighting seems to be the most forgiving of the rules within Dogme 95, being the only one with a stipulation; only when necessary you're allowed a single camera-mounted light. Honor system!

Rule #5, Optical Work Is Forbidden

"Optical work and filters are forbidden." Camera filters are a simple way to change the color tone and expression of the environment. Colored filters placed over a camera's lens can help resemble different environments, like warm tones for dry environments and cool ones for cold. Not allowing filters or color grading is another way to avoid tampering with the on-location environments.

With in-camera tricks and lens filters being forbidden, the film was also not allowed to use animation or digital effects. For the innovative opening credits, the film's title was often written into the environment of the film and shot on camera rather than digitally placed over the picture. This would lead to some interesting titles as forms of abstract art or simply some drawn-on lettering captured on camera.

Rule #6, Superficial Action Cannot Occur

"The film must not contain superficial action. (Murder, weapons, etc. must not occur)." The term superficial is described as a lack of understanding or importance of how serious something is. So, in effect, a simple action like the manifesto lists is a way to disapprove of such mindless actions. This seems like a clear rebellion against cinema's glorification of violence.

Violence was still depicted within Dogme 95 films, but it was derived from emotional confrontations between quarreling adults. However, excessive violence was forbidden, and tension and intensity were channeled into elevated dialogue and stressful situations. Sexual and drunken interactions were also used to spice things up, but the filmmakers could not glorify or romanticize violent actions.

Rule #7, It Must Take Place Here and Now

"Temporal and geographical alienation are forbidden. (That is to say, the film takes place here and now)." No period pieces, no flashbacks or glimpses into the future; the film must take place when it was created. So Dogme 95's first film Festen took place in 1998, the same year of its production. This rule seems to want to ground the audience and the filmmakers in the presence and focus on the here and now.

This rule also seemed to anchor the story in reality as it depicts the present. Unlike so many fantasy stories that whisk the audience away for 2 hours of escapism, raw Dogme 95 films keep you tightly grounded to reality, often the unfortunate reality. This rule also seems to play hand in hand with the following rule concerning film style.

Rule #8, No Genre Films

"Genre movies are not acceptable." Genres, a stylistic or thematic category of cinema (think sci-fi, fantasy, gangster films, and so on), were not allowed in Dogme 95 to focus on practical stories in the here and now. No getting your head lost up in the clouds.

Avoiding genres may also be a way to avoid the familiar tropes that come with them. The films of Trier and Vinteberg often dabble in everyday life, and along with the previous here-and-now rule, a genre film can transport your audience far away from their everyday lives and depict similar hero arcs. Dogme 95 seemed to want to keep you here, keep you thinking about the day-to-day issues, and not run away to a long-lost time or idealistic future.

Rule #9, You Must Shoot Academy Style

"The film format must be in Academy 35 mm." Established by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, this classic 1.375:1 Academy ratio, more easily recognizable as the 4:3 aspect ratio, was used back in the Silent Film Era. This effectively gives the film ratio a square look, a trait seen before widescreen formats became prevalent in the '50s.

This rule surely looks to throw back to the good old days of classic cinema, maybe a homage to the simpler times. Dogme 95, in its essence, is a way to push filmmaking to its extremes by stripping its process down to its core. So, using the classic Academy ratio format is a way to go back to basics.

Rule #10, The Director Isn't Credited

"The director must not be credited." Move aside Spielberg and Scorsese; audiences don't need to know your name! As budgets ballooned and pockets were getting full across the cinema landscape, Dogme 95 members aimed to strip down the filmmaking process to its extremes and emphasize a meager budget. Acting without the need for recognition may be a way to combat hubris and ego and focus on the creative work, not its spoils.

Dogme 95 was active from 1995 to 2005 and, by its end, expanded beyond Denmark to independent filmmaking pockets worldwide. The Dogme 95 radicals rebelled against the powerhouse studio system, administering their raw, realistic films to the masses with little care for the "norms" they were subjected to. While Dogme 95 has come to a close for all intents and purposes, it made a strong impression on film history by emphasizing low-budget, radical filmmaking and squeezing out every bit of creativity one could muster.

