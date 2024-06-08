The Big Picture The Rules of Attraction delves into toxic love triangles with a unique non-linear narrative structure.

The film features graphic scenes of sexual violence and drug abuse, subverting typical college comedy tropes.

The movie connects to American Psycho in tone and how the characters are related in the novels.

It is without question that Pulp Fiction is one of the most influential films not just of the 1990s, but in the history of American cinema. While comparisons can be drawn between the film and other classic crime films, Pulp Fiction challenged audience expectations with its subversive narrative structure, strange needle drops, sharp dialogue, and memorable characters. Much of the credit for the film is given to Quentin Tarantino, but he wasn’t the only creative collaborator who helped bring the dense crime saga to life. Pulp Fiction was co-written by Roger Avary, an accomplished screenwriter in his own right. In fact, Avary wrote and directed an adaptation of Brett Easton Ellis’ controversial novel The Rules of Attraction.

Ellis’ work has inspired many acclaimed adaptations. Despite the radical changes to the source material, Mary Harron’s version of American Psycho became a cult classic, even though it had a somewhat complex development process. Similarly, the 1987 adaptation of Ellis’ dramatic coming-of-age story Less Than Zero was responsible for giving breakout roles to both Robert Downey Jr. and James Spader. However, The Rules of Attraction was a unique adaptation, as on its surface it could be mistaken for just another broad college sex comedy. However, The Rules of Attraction is a deeply disturbing examination of adolescent psychology that utilizes many of the stylistic hallmarks that made Pulp Fiction so iconic.

What Is ‘The Rules of Attraction’ About?

Set in a fictional college in New Hampshire, The Rules of Attraction is a non-linear dramedy that explores the relationship between three distinct “loners” who feel like outsiders within the campus culture. Lauren Hynde (Shannyn Sossamon) is fascinated by the frequent sexual liaisons that her classmates engage in, but decides that she will “save herself” for her ex-boyfriend, Victor (Kip Pardue). Lauren’s ex-boyfriend Paul Denton (Ian Somerhalder) is bisexual, and faced with intolerance and violence when admitting his sexuality to close friends. The duo share a chance encounter with the drug dealer Sean Bateman (James Van Der Beek), who discovers a series of love notes written to him by a secret admirer. Avary examines how the trio interprets events, attractions, and coincides from their unique perspectives, creating a non-linear exploration of an inherently toxic love triangle.

Like Pulp Fiction, The Rules of Attraction has an erratic visual style that emphasizes the use of freeze frames, title cards, and surprising needle drops. While these types of overt revisions to formulas could feel like a gimmick, it works well for The Rules of Attraction given the characters’ fragile mental health status. Lauren has become so obsessed with Victor that it becomes dangerous, as she is unable to cope with a life without him. Similarly, Paul’s unwillingness to embrace his sexuality in public leads to several awkward passages where he misinterprets empathy as a sexual advance. Sean is ultimately living life on the edge, but uses the secret notes as a means of justifying his malicious activity. By exploring how different scenarios link up, Avary is able to expose how hypocritical and misguided his protagonists are.

‘The Rules of Attraction’ Was Bold and Controversial

It becomes clear within the opening moments of The Rules of Attraction that it is not a standard college sex comedy in the vein of American Pie. There are moments of graphic sexual violence, as well as some truly disturbing instances of drug addiction and abuse. Using the general framework of a coming-of-age comedy allows The Rules of Attraction to get under the audience’s skin. An opening scene detailing the shenanigans at a college party is subverted when Avary chooses to play the footage backwards, creating a disturbing distortion effect. The use of pop music in unusual places also helps create an off-kilter vibe; it's somehow more disturbing to see the characters bear their souls as energetic songs like George Michael’s “Faith,” Starland Vocal Band’s “Afternoon Delight,” or Blondie’s “Sunday Girl” play in the background.

As with previous Ellis adaptations, The Rules of Attraction was subjected to controversy over its disturbing content. The film originally received the dreaded NC-17 rating from the MPAA for a graphic scene of suicide; Avary was able to get around showing the most brutal moments on screen by inserting Henry Nilsson’s “Without You” into the scene. Nonetheless, the film received the equivalent “18” rating by the British Board of Film Censors. The film’s DVD version includes some of the uncut footage that was too disturbing to include in its theatrical release.

How Is ‘The Rules of Attraction’ Connected to ‘American Psycho'?

It’s easy to compare The Rules of Attraction to American Psycho, as both films have a unique, blackly comic tone and focus on toxic male protagonists. Within the fictional universe of Ellis' novels, Van Der Beek’s character Sean is actually the brother of Christian Bale’s Patrick Bateman. While both films were produced by Lionsgate, there aren’t any overt connections that tie their continuities together. However, Van Der Beek certainly channels Bale’s iconic performance in one of the most vindictive and disturbing roles of his career. It was a brilliant bit of subversive casting, as The Rules of Attraction couldn’t be further than Dawson’s Creek or Varsity Blues.

While he was highly critical of Harron’s adaptation of American Psycho, Ellis was satisfied with Avary’s version of The Rules of Attraction. When comparing different adaptations of his work, Ellis stated that The Rules of Attraction “was the only one that captured the sensibility of the novel in a cinematic way.” The Rules of Attraction may not have been the genre defining pop culture success that Pulp Fiction was, but it has certainly earned a loyal cult following in recent years.

