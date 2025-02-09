French director Jean Renoir entered 1939 on a high note. Having premiered La Grande Illusion in 1937 to critical acclaim, the son of painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir was about to release his highly anticipated next project. Inspired both by the devastation of World War I and the ever-increasing possibility of a second war, Renoir had spent much of the year filming a satirical comedy-drama aimed at relieving some of the anxiety caused by the rising hostilities across Europe. So, it came as something of a shock when Renoir's The Rules of the Game premiered in July 1939 and was met with hostility, outrage, and, ultimately, a national ban. But why? Why was a celebrated director suddenly under fire, and what prompted such an incendiary reaction to a film critics now refer to as one of the greatest films ever made?

Jean Renoir's Career Was Never the Same After 'The Rules of the Game'