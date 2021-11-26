Paramount+ has unveiled a new trailer for Rumble, the upcoming animated film that will be released on the streaming service on December 15. Featuring the voices of Will Arnett, Geraldine Viswanathan, Terry Crews, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, Ben Schwartz, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa'i and more, Rumble is described as “an entertaining and original animated family film that explores the world of monster wrestling and celebrates moving to your own groove and paving your own unique path to success.”

Based on the graphic novel Monster on the Hill by Rob Harrell, Rumble is directed by Hamish Grieve, with a screenplay by Grieve and Matt Lieberman. The film is produced by Brad Booker and Mark Bakshi. Arnett voices Steve, a giant reptilian monster and an amateur wrestler, while Viswanathan voices Winnie, an aspiring monster trainer. Together, the underdogs take on the reigning champion Tentacular, voiced by Crews.

Rumble has been marred by numerous delays; it was originally supposed to release in theaters back in July 2020, but was subsequently pushed to January 2021. It was then moved to May, before Paramount announced that it would finally bow on February 18, 2022. Like so many of the studio’s other projects last year—the science-fiction film The Tomorrow War went to Amazon and Aaron Sorkin's courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 was acquired by Netflix—Rumble has also had to forgo a theatrical release in favor of streaming.

The studio has, however, experimented with a hybrid release model with the similarly targeted Paw: Patrol The Movie and Clifford the Big Red Dog—both of which were released in theaters and on Paramount+ day-and-date. While Paw Patrol made $130 million worldwide, the recently released Clifford is chugging along, too. Somewhat tellingly, sequels have been greenlit for both projects. Unlike these films, though, Rumble will premiere exclusively on streaming.

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to build on our recent success with family-friendly films and bring Rumble’s entertaining and inspiring underdog story to Paramount+ this holiday season.”

Produced by Paramount Animation in association with WWE Studios, Reel FX and Walden Media, Rumble is executive produced by Steve O’Brien, Chuck Peil, Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov, Jeff Fierson, Susan Levison and Richard Lowell.

Rumble will be released exclusively on Paramount+ on December 15. You can watch the trailer here, and read the official synopsis down below:

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, Rumble’s teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

