Since production wrapped over a year ago on Rumble Through The Dark, things have been quiet regarding the upcoming action thriller, however, that is about to change as we have been treated to a peek at what's in store in first-look images revealed via Deadline. Based on the acclaimed novel The Fighter by Michael Farris Smith, the movie centers on Aaron Eckhart's Jack Boucher, a bare-knuckle cage fighter desperate to pay off his family's debts with winnings from his ring exploits.

Jack's fierce desperation is showcased in the images as fights to the cheers of spectators. He sports a dollar-sign tattoo on his bare chest as perhaps a candid reminder to himself and his opponents that his eye is fixed on the prize. Per the official synopsis, paramount among Jack's financial obligations is the mortgage on the home of his foster mother who is in hospice. Jack shares a deep bond with her as teased in one of the images where they are seen locking eyes and holding hands.

Rumble Through The Dark also stars Bella Thorne in the role of Annette, a tattooed carnival hustler who will cross paths with Eckhart and ultimately help him out in his quest to regain control of his family's estate. Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Secrets and Lies) plays mob boss Big Momma Sweet to whom Jack also owes money; one of the images show them in a heated exchange.

While the film is yet to be released, its directors Graham and Parker Phillips (The Bygone) have expressed satisfaction with how their major cast embodied their roles. "We knew we needed a performer brave enough to tackle the desperation, addiction, physical pain, and emotional rawness of the fighter, Jack Boucher; Aaron (Eckhart) answered that call and then some,” said the director duo. Further adding; “He laid it all on the line every day on set and pushed himself to his physical and emotional limits. The guy is a born fighter." Producer Cassian Elwes (Dallas Buyers Club) has also praised Thorne's performance describing that she "proved to be a tour de force and brought her role to life with voracious agency, vulnerability, and grit.”

Smith who authored the novel also provided the screenplay for the thriller. Executive Producers include Tate Taylor (Girl on a Train) and John Norris while Elwes and Cleta Ellington serve as producers.

Rumble Through The Dark does not have a release date yet, however, when the film does drop, Universal Pictures will handle international distribution. Check out the first look images below:

