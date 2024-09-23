Today, Bleecker Street unveiled a trailer for Rumours. The political satire stars Cate Blanchett (Borderlands), Alicia Vikander (Firebrand), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Knock At The Cabin), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), among others, as world leaders tasked with attending the annual G7 meeting and coming up with solutions to address and handle a global crisis. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on October 18.

The trailer for Rumours is intriguing, to say the least. It starts as a political comedy in which the world leaders seem greatly unqualified for their jobs. And then it transforms into something else entirely. Inverse seems to have summed it up best by calling it a cross between Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove and the horror classic Night of the Living Dead. All of this because the group of politicians suddenly find themselves trapped in a nightmare scenario in which zombies, monsters, weird creatures, and... a giant brain? are out to get them.

The change in tone certainly explains why the movie attracted the attention of Ari Aster. The horror master, and Hereditary and Midsommar director, executive produced Rumours along with Blanchett. Rumours may be worth the watch for its bold genre-bending elements alone. The movie is described as a "comedy, apocalyptic horror, and swooning soap opera" and, so far, critics seem to think that the satire managed to pull off this unusual combination of genres — the movie currently stands tall with an 82% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Rumours has already had early screenings at important film festivals such as Cannes and the Toronto Film Festival.

Who's The Team Behind 'Rumours'?

Rumours was directed and written by a trio: Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, who have worked together on a number of projects that include The Forbidden Room, The Green Fog, and several short films. For the cast of Rumours, they also recruited Roy Dupuis (La Femme Nikita), Takehiro Hira (Shōgun), Rolando Ravello (Rossosperanza), Denis Ménochet (Beau is Afraid). In her review of Rumours, Collider's Emma Kiely called it "hilariously absurd" and stated it "spends its runtime throwing bonkers surprises at you." Kiely wrote that the satire has a "perfectly chosen cast" and singled out Blanchett's performance as "her horniest and most pathetic" — in the best way possible.

In an interview with Phoebe Chen, Johnson broke down why they decided to put a humorous and zombie spin on a G7 meeting with world leaders. He stated:

"Real-world political figures like the G7 leaders have an inherent cartoon-like or fictional quality; you can empathize with them because they’re human, maybe partially admire them because they’re important, and then withdraw your empathy and admiration, because they're monstrous or idiotic. This back and forth generated a lot of excitement in us. The idea of tackling the G7 as an entity itself was originally a subplot in another script that we had been working on. There’s something about all of these extremely powerful people getting together annually, in an awkward semi-social setting, that made us laugh every time, and we wanted to explore it fully."

Rumours premieres in theaters on October 18. You can check out the trailer above.