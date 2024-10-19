The Big Picture Directing trio Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson collaborate on the surreal and satiricalical film Rumours.

A directing duo is somewhat of a rare thing in Hollywood. Apart from The Wachowskis and a handful of brothers (Coen, Russo, Farrelly, and Safdie), it’s not a particularly common thing. Having a directing trio? Well, that’s even rarer, though Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson have certainly seemed to figure out how to make it work, collaborating on 2017’s The Green Fog and, most recently, Rumours.

It’s a particularly impressive feat when you consider how unique this film’s vision is. Rumours revolves around an annual G7 Summit, a forum that sees some of the most powerful world leaders come together to address pressing issues. It’s a situation that’s already rich with chaotic potential considering the egos and unspoken behavioral codes that politicians adhere to, but the filmmakers take things to the next level when they throw in surreal elements like undead bog bodies hiding in the thick German woods and a giant, unexplained brain plopped down in the middle of the trees. Can these world leaders overcome these bizarre obstacles to draft a joint statement on an unspecified global crisis? Or will they simply watch the world burn around them?

Collider got the chance to speak to the directing trio about the hilarious political jargon populating the film, developing the film’s unique look and score, and how they collaborate to make their process as seamless as possible.

Evan Johnson Reveals How He Captures ‘Rumours’ Nonsensical Political Speak

COLLIDER: I want to start with you, Evan, since you were the writer for this as well as one of the directors. The dialogue in this movie is so funny — I feel like you really nail the hollow nonsense jargon that plagues governments and corporations. How did you go about capturing that way of speaking?

EVAN JOHNSON: Well, hollow nonsense jargon, if you talk to me for a few minutes, you'll learn, is one of my specialties, conversationally. So the idea for the movie was the three of us — we discussed the broad trajectory and stuff like that. But when I was writing dialogue, I just quickly started to feel like I knew these people. And I have to say, I wasn't thinking while I was writing, and maybe that shows.

GUY MADDIN: No, no, no — it was a flow state.

EVAN JOHNSON: But I was just in a state where I was like, “Oh.” And they were deciding who talks next and who says what. Really, it was the only writing experience I've had where the characters just took over and said what they wanted to say, and I felt like I had no control and I couldn't stop them. I am a mimic as a writer sometimes — I don't have my own style — so I probably had tried to watch actual politicians stumbling through statements where they're trying to avoid saying anything and just let that flow through me. To be honest, I'm not quite sure. I wasn't very conscious of the whole process.

Well, it was definitely effective. And, by the way, biggest compliment — “hollow nonsense jargon.” I feel like it's really hard to capture that.

JOHNSON: Oh, thank you.

Guy Maddin Breaks Down the Unique Look and Sound of ‘Rumours’

Image via Bleeker Street

I want to talk about some of the creative choices, starting with the lighting, because there are a lot of really interesting, bold decisions there, from the black-and-white sequence to the really intense orange fog — what went into choosing each of those bold lighting choices?

MADDIN: Yeah, it was strange because we'd always made movies that were set-bound. We never had to worry about location scouting or the weather or anything like that, and they were always claustrophobic and lit in a kind of womb of darkness. But all of a sudden, we're in this vast forest. Where we come from, the forests are kind of short and scrubby, but we wanted a proper black forest — like a German forest. And so all of a sudden, we had a lot of lighting to do.

We worked very closely with Stefan Ciupek, our DP, who'd lit forest for Lars Von Trier before, and we were confident we were going to get something. But I guess the dream — because we’re nostalgic, always, for our set-bound movies — was to take a natural forest and make it look like a set somehow. He was delighted by that objective, and there are times when it really does feel like we've just got magnificent sets, but they aren't digitally altered in any way. It's just the forest, but it's just lit a certain way.

And then the rest is technically boring — you know, big cherry pickers with lights to light up the world. As a matter of fact, one of the most delightful, charming moments was at four in the morning, once we had all the lights on. It was still nocturnal looking, but the lights were blasting toward the camera, and it woke up all the birds who thought it was sunrise, and they started singing — the poor things; they must have gotten a good night's sleep. And then we turned all the lights off, and it was night again for the poor little creatures. I don't know — it was beautiful, but I think it shows.

It adds such an interesting tone, and I feel like the score really helps that, too. There's so much that you pull from with the adventure stuff, the very jazzy, the very horror movie soundtrack as well. I'm curious how you sort of landed on the sound that you all did, too.

GALEN JOHNSON: Well, we know we had sort of made a comedy, but we didn't want a soundtrack that had a bunch of badum chings to it. We thought it would be funnier if this movie thought it was a serious movie — a serious adventure movie or a serious melodrama — and that would create a weird tension between these idiots on screen doing their stupid stuff and this sort of Oscar bait seriousness. We just found that sort of contrast funny.

How Did the ‘Rumours’ Crew Make That Brain Prop?

Image Via Elevation Pictures

Yeah, I think the juxtaposition definitely adds to the humor of it. I also really can't not talk about the brain because that's one of the most interesting props I've seen in a hot minute. I'm curious about the process of working with your designer to make that what it is.

MADDIN: Our designers — Zosia Mackenzie and John O'Regan — they're just good, and we just told them, “We want a brain the size of a hatchback,” and they gave us one.

GALEN JOHNSON: Simple as that.

MADDIN: Someone, at one point, texted over a photograph of four people carrying a brain…

GALEN JOHNSON: On a stretcher.

MADDIN: Yeah, on a stretcher into its location. We'd chosen a location where a giant brain would just sit in a forest, thinking. I don't know — it's just one of those rare occasions where you avoid that Spinal Tap Stonehenge moment where the prop is perfect and looks perfect, and it's just sitting there. I can feel it humming with thoughts now just thinking of it.

GALEN JOHNSON: And everyone knows what a brain looks like, so it wasn't hard to arrive at a forum for it because it's a brain.

MADDIN: Yeah, it was probably a Wikipedia entry away.

EVAN JOHNSON: But if it’s too realistic a brain, it won't look like a brain out of context. It's just sitting there in the forest. It had to be pinked a bit because brains are more gray.

That's so fair. I also had the impulse to touch it. What was it made out of? I'm so curious about that.

MADDIN: Brain material.

EVAN JOHNSON: Gray matter, mostly, from whales.

MADDIN: Three whale brains.

EVAN JOHNSON: And sculpted. And then some hamburger meat thrown in.

GALEN JOHNSON: But also styrofoam and latex and some flammable material.

MADDIN: A can of gasoline.

GALEN JOHNSON: Yeah, gasoline.

Guy Maddin Talks Working in a Directing Trio on ‘Rumours’

Image via Bleeker Street

I love it. Perfect recipe right there. Having a three-person directing team feels sort of rare in this industry. Can you talk about how each of you collaborate to align on a vision — especially a vision as specific and out there as this?

MADDIN: So are you thinking like on set? What's it like having three directors on set or just as filmmakers? There's so much more leading up to going on set. In the writers’ room, we kind of bounce off each other, and we're in agreement, and that's where we have our biggest arguments — almost never with hard feelings. We're really good at being confrontational and arguing things out. And then we each have our respective strengths. Galen's a production designer and a sound designer and a graphic artist; Evan and Galen are editors and things. We all have similar tastes, but leading up to the moment where you're saying “action” on set…I don’t know. By the time we've been working together for so long, we're pretty much in agreement and can make decisions on the fly very quickly, so there's no mystery. I've always wondered how the Coens were on set — if one of them did all the directing and another one just sat in the trailer producing or what. But we are all there on the set watching the monitor, talking to the actors and stuff like that, but we're just in agreement.

Rumours Rumours depicts the predicament of the G7 leaders as they inadvertently get lost in the woods while heading to their annual summit. In the face of mounting dangers and without communication, they must collaborate to draft a vital provisional statement addressing an unfolding global crisis, testing their resilience and diplomacy. Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Evan Johnson , Guy Maddin , Galen Johnson Cast Cate Blanchett , Rolando Ravello , Charles Dance , Nikki Amuka-Bird , Roy Dupuis , Denis Menochet , Takehiro Hira , Alexa Kennedy , Ralph Berkin , Alicia Vikander , Tomi Kosynus , Zlatko Buric Runtime 118 Minutes

Rumours is now in theaters.

