The Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander-led upcoming feature Rumours has unveiled its first look and its quite trippy to look at. The film co-directed by directed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson will make its debut at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. It’s backed by a plethora of talent on and off screen, including Hereditary filmmaker Ari Aster as executive producer. The movie looks quite spooky but is described as “stoopid and hilarious and wonderful.”

Set against the backdrop of G7, the film follows the leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies, who get lost in the woods and face increasing perils while trying to draft a provisional statement regarding a global crisis. The new image gives us a peak into this world as we see Roy Dupuis as the Prime Minister of Canada, kneeling next to Vikander as the President of the European Commission, in the woods next to a giant brain. The image gives nothing away but piques the intrigue of the viewer.

Who Else Is in 'Rumors'?

While further details about the characters and the plot are kept tightly under wraps, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including talents like Charles Dance, Denis Ménochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rolando Ravello, Takehiro Hira, and Zlatko Burić. Speaking of the feature, the directors said in a statement, “Compelled by the looming doomsdays with which we are become too familiar, seduced by the eschatological sinuosities inscribed provocatively across our sulphur-clotted skies, with nothing but hopelessness to console ourselves, and with our chill-blasted souls much in need of the warmth sometimes only nostalgia can provide, we directors have turned our despairing attentions, rosary beads chattering like teeth in our skeletal fingers, to the quaint old customs of diplomacy — namely the G7!”

The trio previously created the critically acclaimed film The Forbidden Room and it seems they have worked their magic again. Aster too praised the makers, noting the fact that “they have departed so freely from their brilliant work of the last decade, while still retaining their prodigious gift for hyperbolic wordplay and their endless comic and aesthetic invention, is more miraculous yet.” Further adding, “Rumours is stoopid and hilarious and wonderful, and it features the best cast ever assembled.”

Rumours will make its Cannes Film Festival debut in May before theatrically opening on a later date. You can check out the new image above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.