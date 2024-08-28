Politics and giant brains and Cate Blanchett, oh my! These are just some of the things that await viewers in the truly bizarre Ari Aster-produced satire, Rumours. Since premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this past May, many have been wondering just what we can expect from this surreal political parody. Well, wonder no longer! Or, well, maybe wonder a little bit since the footage really doesn't share all that much, but the first trailer for Rumours gives just a taste of what's in store for Ari Aster's latest nightmare.

The trailer Bleecker Street released for Rumours is a teaser in every sense of the word. The 42-second teaser begins with a dinner taking place in the background, with the foreground featuring the various positive reviews and words of praise from a variety of outlets. Within moments, the trailer cuts to a montage of indecipherable images before the title card makes its grand debut on the screen.

What in the World is 'Rumours' About?

Rumours is directed by not one, not two, but three talented filmmakers with Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, and Guy Maddin. Billed as part-political satire and part-horror comedy, Rumours showcases a G20 Summit consisting of seven of the world's most affluent and esteemed world powers. That may sound pretty straightforward and rudimentary, but before long, some strange and unexplainable events befall the summit attendees that can only be described as supernatural.

The official synopsis for Rumours reads as follows:

"These so-called leaders become spectacles of incompetence, contending with increasingly surreal obstacles in the mist woods as night falls and they realize they are suddenly alone. A genre-hopping satire of political ineptitude, the latest film from incomparable directors Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson is a journey into the absurd heat of power and institutional failure in a slowly burning world."

Tár star Cate Blanchett is just one of many stars who are a part of the ensemble cast of Rumours. Also in the mix are Roy Dupuis (Shake Hands with the Devil), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Takehiro Hira (Shōgun), Denis Ménochet (Beau is Afraid), Rolando Ravello (Perfect Strangers), Zlatko Buric (Triangle of Sadness), and Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina). Ari Aster will be executive produced by Ari Aster - the filmmaker behind Hereditary, Midsommar, and Beau is Afraid.

Rumours releases exclusively in theaters on October 18th, 2024. You can read our review of Rumours by Collider's own Emma Kiely here.