The Brothers Grimm gave us enough material to last the rest of humanity. From Terry Gilliam's take on the brothers themselves, as played by Matt Damon and Heath Ledger, to every reimagining of their classic fairytales, the sheer scope and influence of their work, and its public domain nature, mean that anything Grimm-related is ripe for the picking for entertainers to do what they want with. There has certainly been a trend in the last few years of taking pre-existing characters and stories and giving them a sinister, horror-influenced twist, like with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and Popeye's Revenge. In their original form, the Grimms' tales often had a darkness to them that inherently makes for grear horror. However, in centuries past, many evidently thought they made for charming bedtime stories.

Andy Edwards' new take on Rumpelstiltskin is a strange one that feels like it takes its viewer back in time by about 30 years. You could easily believe this was a product of 1995, rather than 2025. It is sold as a horror movie but is really more of a cheap dark fantasy with lashings of black comedy. Its influences, which seem to range from Game of Thrones to Maid Marian and Her Merry Men, are written all over it, to the point that it comes off as a disjointed, muddled collage of better movies and shows. It has the makings of a decent, or at least memorable, take on the tale of Rumpelstiltskin, but its ingredients are stale, its utensils broken, and its oven not hot enough.

What is 'Rumpelstiltskin' About?

This version of the story introduces Evalina (Hannah Baxter-Eve), the saucy miller's daughter whose days are spent slacking off from her chores and pursuing local studs for hookups in the forest. Her father is sick of her antics, especially when his last two sovereigns are taken to fund the King's upcoming wedding, his previous wife having lost her head for having the nerve to birth a girl. The miller sees an opportunity to improve his standing, so he and Evalina go along with the other local girls to be presented to the King, under the pretense of nobility. When they are outed as common peasants, the miller pulls some story out of his ass about his daughter being able to spin straw into gold, and the poor young woman is hauled off to the dungeon to prove it or die. Abhorrent parenting, even by medieval standards.

Well, you know the rest. This repulsive little imp appears out of nowhere, just so happens to be able to spin straw into gold, and over the course of several nights, makes higher-stakes wagers with Evalina as to what she will give him for his services. Traditionally, the story tends to go that the King is largely a good man (albeit one who will execute the woman if he gets no gold from her), with whom she goes on to a happy and loving marriage. But this King is, probably more realistically, a total prick along the lines of Henry VIII, who is quick to remind Evalina that even as his wife, her role is to bear him a male heir and that her feminine wiles of teasing him with foreplay will not save her, as he has servants to do all the fun stuff for him.

This Horror Take On ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ Forgets To Be Horrific

But there's no time for any of that. This Rumpelstiltskin has a pacing issue, among many others. It is divided into three chapters that don't seem to correlate much with the action taking place. Some of the most important parts are just brushed over, such as Evalina's pregnancy and the birth of her firstborn, who is of course promised to Rumpelstiltskin as payment. You'd think the months of grueling anxiety about what happens when her baby is born would be a good source of horror, but no. In fact, there's a lot that this story offers in terms of horror material, but the movie never bothers to explore any of it. Rumpelstiltskin's first appearance should be a creepy, lurking, menacing one — something akin to the reveal of the Beast in Beauty and the Beast, with his true form being hinted at with shadows and camera angles before a horrifying reveal is delivered. But he just sort of appears out of nowhere with no buildup or decent positioning to frame him as an evil or terrifying entity. He's just there.