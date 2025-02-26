Another Harlan Coben mystery adaptation is on the way, and we’ve just gotten a dramatic new look at the production courtesy of Digital Spy. Run Away is an upcoming limited series from the award-winning author, following the successful release of Missing You last month. The new project sees James Nesbitt in the lead as a father whose world starts to crumble when his daughter runs away from home. Nesbitt’s character, Simon Greene, is the center of attention in the newly released images below, with his face covered in blood.

Besides having blood splattered on his face, Nesbitt’s character is seen looking concerned at another character on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask, while another picture shows co-star Minnie Driver (portraying Ingrid Greene) as well. Based on Coben’s 2019 novel of the same name, Run Away has yet to have a premiere date; however, filming was said to have begun last month. Nesbitt and Driver will be joined by Ellie de Lange (The Serpent) as Simon’s runaway daughter Paige Greene; Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey) as Elena Ravenscroft; Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder) as Isaac Fagbenle; and Jon Pointing (Big Boys) as Ash.

Run Away was first announced in January 2024 with Coben attached as executive producer on the series through his company, Final Twist Productions. Fool Me Once’s Danny Brocklehurst is the lead writer and also serves as an executive producer alongside Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee. Guy Hescott and Will McDonagh are producers with Quay Street Productions also attached.

What Does Harlan Coben Have To Say About ‘Run Away’?