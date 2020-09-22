‘RUN,’ a Gnarly-Looking Sarah Paulson Thriller, Gets Hulu Release Date, Teaser

Did you see Searching? Ooh, what a thriller that was. Director Aneesh Chaganty crafted a potboiler about a father searching for a missing daughter all on computer screens, and knocked it out of the park and thensome. I’ve been stoked for his follow-up work since, and am even more stoked now that I’ve seen this brief teaser of RUN, coming to Hulu on November 30.

Kiera Allen stars as a young daughter bound to a wheelchair (Allen, in real life, uses a wheelchair) whose life is controlled with startling intensity and thoroughness by Sarah Paulson, her mother. As Allen starts to learn the truth about the hermetically sealed world Paulson has created for her, she realizes she must escape the twisted world her mother has created for her, and, well, run. While I find a November 30 release date for the Hulu horror a touch odd (Thanksgiving counter-programming?), I will be watching this sucker with held breath and gripped armchairs — and I can’t wait to see Chaganty’s filmmaking style in a more traditional format.

RUN runs to Hulu on November 30. Check out the teaser and official synopsis below. For more on Paulson, here’s our review of Netflix’s Ratched.