Lola is set for another run as Sony Pictures Classics' Run Lola Run is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a 4K restored version re-releasing in the U.S. cinemas this summer. Most people will remember this mind-bending tale that gave us a thrilling look at the cause-and-effect relationship. Led by Franka Potente as Lola and written-directed by Tom Tykwer the movie became an instant cult classic thanks to its innovative experimental style and catchy soundtrack. The re-release will be timed to the movie’s original domestic release, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The German thriller follows Lola, an athlete who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutschmarks in twenty minutes to save the life of her boyfriend Manni, who is in trouble with the local gangsters. In a unique story structure, Tykwer constructs the story in a video game style with three alternative universes, where Lola has three lives and her actions ultimately affect the outcome. The first two universes end in tragic "game over" scenarios while Lola has to get it the third time right.

“Over the past 25 years, Run Lola Run remains one of the most enduring Sony Pictures Classics titles of all time,” the studio said in a statement. “It is as timely now as when it first appeared in theaters in 1999. Our nationwide reissue in June is a celebration of this first hi-tech thriller presented as it deserves, to be seen and reseen on the big screen, and to continue to dazzle new generations of viewers.”

‘Run Lola Run’ Was an Instant Success

The movie was an instant hit among fans and critics for its storytelling, direction and performances. It garnered many accolades as well as was also selected as Germany’s entry in Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, however, it was not ultimately nominated. The movie made over $22 million at the worldwide box office and became one of the highest-grossing non-English-language films ever at that time in the US and Canada. The movie has a 93 percent rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie cast Moritz Bleibtreu as Lola’s boyfriend Manni, Herbert Knaup as Lola's dad, Nina Petri as Frau Hansen, Armin Rohde as Herr Schuster, Joachim Król as Norbert von Au, and Ludger Pistor as Herr Meier. Further rounding off the cast are Suzanne von Borsody as Frau, Sebastian Schipper as Mike, Julia Lindig as Doris, Lars Rudolph as Herr Kruse, Ute Lubosch, Monica Bleibtreu, Heino Ferch, and Hans Paetsch as Narrator.

Run Lola Run will run in theatres this summer. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.