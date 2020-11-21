-

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Run.]

That Run tagline is no joke; “You can’t escape a mother’s love.” While that statement is very true for Kiera Allen’s Chloe in the movie, Diane apparently is experiencing something a little different. She can’t escape her own mother’s lack of love.

Run puts the spotlight on a mother and daughter, Diane and Chloe, respectively. As we soon come to realize, Chloe isn’t as sick as she was led to believe. After finding a suspicious medication in Diane’s grocery bag, Chloe does some research and comes to learn that her mother is giving her a muscle relaxant prescribed to dogs, suggesting that Chloe doesn’t actually have arrhythmia, hemochromatosis, asthma, diabetes and paralysis as listed at the beginning of the film. Diane has been poisoning her daughter.

And that’s not even the whole of it. Chloe also discovers that Diane isn’t even her biological mother. Diane’s baby passed away soon after birth. Afterwards, Diane stole another baby from the hospital. That baby is Chloe.

What exactly drove Diane to treat Chloe this way? Did the loss of her own baby cause this behavior or might she have done the same thing to that child if she had survived? Paulson herself weighed in on the matter during an episode of Collider Ladies Night:

“Diane was a victim of terrible abuse and neglect by her own mother and I think in a somewhat twisted, but initially valiant and probably somewhat pure effort to do the very thing that was never done for her, which was to give the utmost care and attention to her child, and she just took it to a place where something else took over and it may have accelerated. And certainly her needing to live in some kind of seclusion and all the secrecy, that is connected to having taken a child that was not hers biologically. But what she did to Chloe, I think she would have done if the child had been hers.”

Run closes out with Diane getting a taste of her own medicine, so to speak. Seven years after the hospital showdown, Diane is being held in a corrections center for women. It appears Chloe visits monthly and during those visits, Chloe updates Diane on all of the wonderful things she’s got going on in her life now before giving her a little something - pills she’s smuggled into the facility.

If you’d like to hear more from Paulson, keep an eye out for her full Collider Ladies Night interview coming soon!

