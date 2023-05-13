Netflix’s latest psychological horror film, Run Rabbit Run, is all set to arrive this June after a worldwide premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in January. Helmed by director Daina Reid, (The Handmaid’s Tale), this all-new Australian thriller film is written by Hannah Kent. Featuring Succession star Sarah Snook as the protagonist, the story of Run Rabbit Run follows Sarah, a fertility doctor with practical beliefs about life and death. But when she sees her young daughter, Mia displaying disturbing behavior and getting obsessed with Sarah’s dead sister, Sarah finds her beliefs and understanding of life and her daughter being tested.

Shot across different locations in Australia, Run Rabbit Run joins the long list of previously popular Australian horror films like The Babadook, Relic, Bloody Hell, etc. Although the film received mixed reviews at its Sundance screening, the views will likely change after its worldwide streaming release. After all, horror is a trending genre, and fans always look for newer, more unique scares to keep them on the edge of their seats. While you wait for the film to arrive this June, check out our handy guide below, where we have detailed everything we know so far about Run Rabbit Run, including the film’s release date, plot, trailer, cast and characters, and more.

Run Rabbit Run is getting a worldwide streaming release exclusively on Netflix on June 28, 2023, across the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and other territories. The horror film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 19 as part of their film festival showcase, including movies like Victim/Suspect and The Deepest Breath. The movie will also be screened at the Sydney Film Festival in June 2023.

Is There a Run Rabbit Run Trailer?

The recently released official trailer of Run Rabbit Run raises the common but worrying question – what if dead people came back into our lives? Or what if they become a part of us? Based on this foreboding subject as a premise, the ominous trailer of the film is accompanied by equally ominous background music. From the very start, there is no surprise that this is a horror film, although not necessarily supernatural. However, some supernatural elements could be infused in the mail film, which you can only discover once you watch it. The film’s setting, with a backdrop of vast and empty country landscapes, also adds to the bone-chilling experience, something that films from Australia are best known for exploring.

As the trailer clip reveals, the story's focus is Sarah’s (Snook) seven-year-old child, Mia, who is inquisitive about dead people and their whereabouts after death. Her curiosity grows, it becomes an obsession when she learns about Sarah’s sister, who died when she was seven, exactly Mia’s age. The little girl’s fixation on a same-aged dead girl and her likes and dislikes, like her love for rabbits, takes a disturbing turn. This leads Sarah to face her dark family past while also dealing with her daughter’s troubling behavior. In a way, the film also explores the mother-daughter relationship and how the mother tries to navigate a growing child's curious, obsessive, and difficult nature.

Who Are the Cast of Run Rabbit Run?

Golden Globe-winner Sarah Snook headlines the cast of Run Rabbit Run by replacing Elizabeth Moss, who was earlier set to play the character. Snook stars as Sarah, a fertility doctor with a troubled young daughter. Besides her prominent role in HBO’s Succession, Snook is also known for her roles in films like Predestination, Steve Jobs, and Pieces of a Woman, and television series like Spirited, Black Mirror, Soulmates, and more.

Lily La Torre joins Snook as Mia, Sarah’s seven-year-old daughter who seems obsessed with her mother’s dead sister and a rabbit. Other cast members include Damon Herriman (Mindhunter) as Peter, Emmy-winner Greta Scacchi (Broken Trail) stars as Joan, Neil Melville (With Intent) as Albert, Julia Davis (Love Actually) as Gail, and Trevor Jamieson (Lockie Leonard).

Who Are the Creators of Run Rabbit Run?

Run Rabbit Run is directed by Daina Reid from a screenplay by Hannah Kent in her screenwriting debut. Australian actor and filmmaker Reid debuted as a director with a few episodes of the television series Blue Heelers. She is best known for directing several episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, for which she was nominated at the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Reid has also been a director on shows like All Saints, Sunshine, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Upload, Shining Girls, Space Force, and Young Rock. Hannah Kent is an Australian writer/novelist, and Run Rabbit Run marks her film writing debut. She is best known for penning three best-selling novels, Burial Rites, The Good People, and Devotion.

Both Reid and Snook serve as executive producers along with Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films, Deanne Weir, Olivia Humphrey, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Jake Carter, and Katie Anderson.

Bonnie Elliott, known for her work in Netflix’s Stateless and Shining Girls, serves as the cinematographer for Run Rabbit Run, with Mark Bradshaw and Marcus Whale composing the film’s score. Australian composer Bradshaw is best known for his work on the 2009 biopic Bright Star and the mystery drama television series Top of the Lake, which is also the best-known work for Whale.

What Is the Story of Run Rabbit Run?

Run Rabbit Run is a psychological thriller film that follows a mother, a fertility doctor, who must deal with her young daughter’s troubling behavior and its aftermath while facing her past nightmares.

Here’s the official synopsis of Netflix’s Run Rabbit Run: